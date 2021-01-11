Kyle Okposo wants to provide more offense, shutdown opponents for Sabres

When Kyle Okposo joined the Buffalo Sabres as a marquee free-agent acquisition in July 2016, he committed to then-General Manager Tim Murray’s vision of building a Stanley Cup contender around Jack Eichel.
Murray’s vision has not become a reality. Neither did that of his successor, Jason Botterill, who was fired in June after managing the Sabres through only three seasons. While news of Botterill's departure caught Okposo and his teammates by surprise, the 32-year-old winger has seen significant turnover in management and coaching since his arrival.
“Yeah, definitely initially it came as a shock,” Okposo told The Buffalo News after a recent practice. “I don’t think that anybody was really expecting that to happen, but I’ve been here a while and experienced some change.”
Though the people in charge have changed, the one common thread is no matter who is running the Sabres in the board room or on the bench, Okposo’s opinion is valued. He was among the first players new General Manager Kevyn Adams and coach Ralph Krueger spoke to upon each being hired to their respective job.
Eichel, the Sabres’ third-year captain, has referred to Okposo as the Yoda of the team’s dressing room, a calming voice during the tumult of recent non-playoff seasons. And although Okposo has previously been optimistic that the team was on the brink of success, he has noticed during this unprecedented training camp that the organization may finally have the right mix of personalities and culture to bring playoff hockey back to Buffalo.
“We want to expose them to (the NHL environment), but at the same time we have to be careful with players,” Krueger said after practice Sunday.
“We have a really good mix right now and, again, this is a pandemic training camp – it’s different,” Okposo said. “You’re not around the guys like normal. You’re not all in the locker room together. You’re not all in the gym together doing stuff. That part of it feels a little bit different, but as far of the feel of the team we have, we have a ton of guys that have been around for a while and know how to play, know how to win and know how to be great teammates. It seems easy right now.
“For me, I feel like I can come into the rink and focus on doing my job to the best of my abilities and don’t really have to manage anybody because the personalities seem to be meshing really well and our culture seems to be growing on its own. That is something that is very welcome and has a lot to do with Ralph and Kevyn as well.”
Okposo is not the only veteran player in the room who could use tales of playoff success to guide the young Sabres. In addition to Okposo, Eichel and the team’s young core can now receive advice from former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, Stanley Cup champion Eric Staal and playoff-hardened center Cody Eakin.
Okposo's role has evolved since he first arrived in Buffalo. He joined the Sabres as a possible top-line right wing to pair with Eichel. Following a difficult 2018-19 season under former coach Phil Housley, Okposo found a match in Krueger, who saw the 13-year professional as an invaluable source of leadership and a key cog on the ice.
Shortly after Krueger was hired by the Sabres in May 2019, he had an honest conversation with Okposo about expectations and role.
Though Okposo would possibly be asked to play in the top-six at some point, his primary job would be as a defensive stalwart and physical presence on the forecheck. Okposo embraced and thrived in Krueger’s first season, joining forces with Zemgus Girgensons and Johan Larsson to form one of the top defensive forward lines in the NHL.
The L-O-G line frustrated opponents by swarming to the puck on the forecheck and exemplified what Krueger proudly describes as “Sabres hockey.”
“I think when he came in last year it brought a lot of stability to our group and the way we wanted to play,” said Okposo, who added that Girgensons and Larsson were "easy to play with." “For me, I knew what my role was going to be coming in and that helped me a lot. I tried to excel at it. I tried to be the best player that I could and the best teammate that I could. That’s all I tried to do. I obviously want to contribute offensively and I still feel like I can help in that department and that I have a lot more to give there.
"First and foremost, I want to make sure I’m sound defensively because that’s going to create offense that will help us when we’re playing against other teams’ top offensive players, to be solid defensively and grind them out in the offensive zone."
In 2019-2020, Okposo totaled nine goals with 10 assists for 19 points, his lowest output since his debut season with the New York Islanders in 2007-08, and he has averaged just over 14 goals a year for the Sabres. He still has the physical tools to create offense, including an effective right-handed shot and the ability to find his teammates in the offensive zone. However, usage and injury have prevented Okposo from meeting the expectations that come with signing a seven-year, $42 million contract.
Okposo has suffered multiple concussions in recent seasons, including one that produced symptoms that resulted in him being hospitalized at the neuro ICU unit at Buffalo General Medical Center in the summer of 2017.
Okposo’s importance to the Sabres was heightened last week with the news that Girgensons will miss the next six months after undergoing surgery on his hamstring. With Larsson now in Arizona, it is Okposo who must uphold and demonstrate the on-ice approach Krueger covets from every Sabres forward.
“Kyle Okposo and the way he’s embraced the principles that we are continuing to try to turn into habits – we have new players that need to walk into that space – is an amazing example of us on a daily basis that needs to be done,” said Krueger. “It is that way that he is a leader both on and off the ice and somebody that really is exemplary in executing the team game for us regularly and consistently last year.”
The Sabres' playoff drought reached nine seasons in 2019-20 because of multiple losing streaks, including a stretch in which they dropped six consecutive games after the late February trade deadline. For this team to ascend to the top-four of the newly-constructed East Division, it must receive secondary scoring from Okposo and his new linemates, Eakin and Tobias Rieder. But the young Sabres must also be able to better handle adversity, another area where Okposo can help.
“I just try to set an example for somebody that I would want to look up to and I’m going to work as hard as I can every single day, no matter what," Okposo said. "If I feel like something needs to be said, then I’ll say it. But I just try and share my experiences with the guys and hopefully they can learn from those experiences so they don’t have to have some of the growing pains that I went through."