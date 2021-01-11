Kyle Okposo wants to provide more offense, shutdown opponents for Sabres

Sabres' taxi-squad plan taking shape in final days of training camp “We want to expose them to (the NHL environment), but at the same time we have to be careful with players,” Krueger said after practice Sunday.

“We have a really good mix right now and, again, this is a pandemic training camp – it’s different,” Okposo said. “You’re not around the guys like normal. You’re not all in the locker room together. You’re not all in the gym together doing stuff. That part of it feels a little bit different, but as far of the feel of the team we have, we have a ton of guys that have been around for a while and know how to play, know how to win and know how to be great teammates. It seems easy right now.

“For me, I feel like I can come into the rink and focus on doing my job to the best of my abilities and don’t really have to manage anybody because the personalities seem to be meshing really well and our culture seems to be growing on its own. That is something that is very welcome and has a lot to do with Ralph and Kevyn as well.”

Okposo is not the only veteran player in the room who could use tales of playoff success to guide the young Sabres. In addition to Okposo, Eichel and the team’s young core can now receive advice from former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall, Stanley Cup champion Eric Staal and playoff-hardened center Cody Eakin.