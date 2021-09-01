Kyle Okposo on Jack Eichel: 'Everybody wants some closure and some answers'

Sabres captain Jack Eichel is in suburban Montreal this week, taking part in off-ice activities for the annual BioSteel camp for NHL players. Eichel, still awaiting clarity on a surgery option for the herniated disk in his neck, is not skating in the live scrimmages at the camp.

Buffalo teammate Kyle Okposo is also participating and has naturally talked to his captain. Well into a 16-minute interview Wednesday on WGR Radio that celebrated the station's multiyear extension to carry Sabres games, Okposo was asked what thoughts he had on Eichel's situation.

"He's doing all right. This has obviously been a bit of a tumultuous process for everybody," Okposo said. "I think that everybody wants some closure and some answers. I'm looking forward to him getting some clarity on the situation moving forward. And whatever that may be, I think it's going to be great for him and the team as well moving forward."

Okposo is also represented by Pat Brisson, the agent Eichel hired last week after firing longtime representative Peter Fish. Okposo was not asked about Brisson and did not say anything else about Eichel in the interview.

