Krueger on Ristolainen: 'I am concerned that it will take a while to get Risto back'

NEWARK, N.J. – A couple quick notes ahead of faceoff for the Sabres and Devils at 12:30 in Prudential Center.

• In a fast comment uttered at the end of Friday's briefing, coach Ralph Krueger said he didn't know how long Rasmus Ristolainen would be out of the lineup and made it sound questionable if the big defenseman would even return at all. I asked Krueger for clarity on that point in his pregame call today and the answer remained stark.

"We’re trying not to speculate and trying not to see anything as definite," he said. "At any point in time we could have a relapse here (with players who were on the Covid list). We’ve been warned it can pop up a week, two weeks, three weeks later. We aren’t done. The players who are here aren’t done and 'Risto' is certainly not done with his process. ... I am concerned that it will take a while to get Risto back but I’m optimistic we’ll have him back in a couple weeks. But again that is just a guess."

• Cozens back: Dylan Cozens will return to the lineup today after his stint on the Covid list. He estimated Thursday he's spent around 35 days since November in various quarantines with Team Canada and the Sabres.