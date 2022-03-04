Kim Pegula says 'a few' fans buy season tickets to Bills and Sabres

Pegula Sports and Entertainment launched the One Buffalo campaign in October 2014 in what owner Kim Pegula described as a symbol that their professional sports teams, the Bills and Sabres, were “all moving in the same direction.”

Almost eight years later, the franchises have little in common, including their ticket bases.

During the “Future of the Fan” panel at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference on Friday, Pegula told the audience that there’s little overlap between their season ticket holders.

In midst of woeful season at the gate, Sabres have no choice but to look ahead The Sabres are averaging just 8,657 tickets sold per game in the 19,070-seat arena for their 26 home games thus far, and in-house crowds have been far fewer than that some games.

“For us, I have a hard job,” said Pegula, the president of both teams. “I’ve got one team that’s building and one team that’s peaking. You have to adapt for two different groups. We don’t have a ton of crossover, actually, believe it or not. We have a few, not as many as you would think, living in the same market that is a ticket buyer to both."

The comments were in response to a question about the differences between Bills and Sabres fans.