'Kid Line' showing 'swagger,' maturity while solidifying Sabres' top six

Even in the heat of strategizing between periods Sunday night, the coaches’ office in KeyBank Center was abuzz with talk of the three young forwards whom the Buffalo Sabres refer to as the "Kid Line."

Don Granato and his assistant coaches were raving amongst themselves about the way in which Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka were controlling play each time they were on the ice against the San Jose Sharks. The trio used its speed, skill and chemistry to make plays you wouldn’t expect out of a line featuring three forwards under the age of 22.

“Those guys, the speed from what they do in practice to what they transfer in a game, it’s amazing how fast it is,” Granato said following the 6-3 win. “Sometimes it takes guys months, sometimes it takes a full season before you see that. With these guys, it’s literally day to day.”

The "Kid Line" combined for three goals, two by Quinn, and six points while totaling 13 of the Sabres’ 38 shots on goal against the Sharks. With that group on the ice at 5-on-5, Buffalo had 75% of the shot attempts (15-5) and seven high-danger scoring chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Cozens is the catalyst. At 21 years old, and amid his third NHL season, he has emerged as a dynamic center. He is using his elite speed to create time and space for his rookie linemates. His 24 points in 25 games ranked second among all players drafted in 2019, only five behind No. 1 pick Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils, entering Monday.

The emergence of Cozens, combined with the rapid development of Quinn and Peterka, has given the Sabres two formidable lines for the first time since the franchise last reached the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2011.

According to Evolving-Hockey, the "Kid Line" is scoring at a rate of 5.79 goals per 60 minutes at 5-on-5. They’re earning more quality chances than opponents, as illustrated by an expected goals for percentage of 62.64, and the Sabres have earned 57.46% of the shot attempts with them on the ice.

Tage Thompson’s line, meanwhile, is scoring 3.97 goals per 60 minutes while generating 55.6% of the 5-on-5 shot attempts and it has posted an expected goals for percentage of 54.56. Evolving-Hockey’s data only goes back to 2007-08, but during that span, the Sabres haven’t had two lines with at least 90 minutes of ice time in a season match or exceed that production in those statistical categories.

“They have a lot of confidence right now, they have a lot of swagger,” Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin said of the "Kid Line." “It’s hard scoring off the rush, but they do it. They’re super talented and they’re just going to continue to grow. We’re happy to have them.”

This alignment wasn’t created in recent weeks, though Cozens, Quinn and Peterka have only 92:22 of ice time compared to Thompson, Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch at 195-plus minutes. Cozens first centered the 2020 draft choices in training camp, but they didn’t skate together in a regular-season game until Nov. 12. The experiment was put on hold because of Quinn’s two-game absence with an injury.

Back together against Toronto on Nov. 19, they quickly rediscovered the on-ice chemistry that was forged over months.

In eight games dating to the 5-2 loss to the Maple Leafs, Cozens has five goals, 13 points, 33 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating while averaging 17:18 of ice time. Quinn, 21, has five goals with nine points and a plus-4 rating while scoring on 27.8% of his shots on net. Peterka, 20, has three goals with six points.

“I don’t really know how to describe it,” Quinn said when asked what makes the line effective. “I just think it’s a lot of chemistry. Me and JJ played together last year. We’re really familiar with Cozy, and he’s such an easy guy to play with, makes us better. It’s just clicking and we’re continuing to get better each game, which is a good sign.”

Cozens is the key. The latest example occurred in the third period Sunday when the 2019 first-round draft choice gained possession in the defensive zone and charged down the right side of the ice to create separation from two Sharks in pursuit. When Cozens reached the top of the right circle, he sent a perfect cross-ice pass to Quinn through two San Jose defenders to set up the goal that gave Buffalo a 5-2 lead.

Cozens was named the NHL's second star of the week Monday after he totaled four goals and nine points in four games.

Remarkably, Peterka hasn’t shown any drop-off in his play. While the production isn’t always there because he’s often trying to be too precise when shooting, he has remained in a top-six role because of his playmaking ability and mature approach defensively. He has two goals and four points during a current four-game point streak.

Quinn, on the other hand, endured a difficult start. There was a significant difference in the pace of play between preseason and when the games began to matter. He was a healthy scratch twice and had zero shots on goal through his first four games. As he has done at every level, including Rochester, Quinn adjusted his game to meet the demands of facing better competition.

“I think at the start of the year it took them both a couple games to get into the swing of it, but I’m not surprised that they’re both producing,” Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson said of Quinn and Peterka. “They’re so talented and playing with them both last year in Rochester, you saw the skill level. It took them a couple games to get up to speed up here and on a roll and playing their game.”

Chosen eighth and 34th overall, respectively, Quinn and Peterka were tied Monday for fifth among all 2020 draft choices with 15 points each. They were both named to the American Hockey League’s all-rookie team last season with Quinn named the AHL's top first-year player. Their arrival, as well as Cozens’ development into an outstanding offensive playmaker, has solidified the Sabres’ top six.

Their competitiveness is on display during each practice. Granato recalled following the win over San Jose that Cozens, Quinn and Peterka were challenging teammates during an on-ice workout at LECOM Harborcenter on Saturday.

The Sabres are still trying to develop four lines that can score on a consistent basis, yet the club entered Monday ranked third in the NHL in goals per game (3.80) because they are finally more than a one-line team.

“They just want the puck, they want to play,” Granato said of the "Kid Line." “They believe in their ability and they should. They have the capacity to back it up.”