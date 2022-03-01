Key question for Sabres vs. Leafs: Will their top line produce at both ends of the ice?

Sabres gearing up for busy March that includes Heritage Classic, trade deadline It’s a slate that has the potential to drive fans mad, as the franchise’s focus is on the future, rather than a playoff drought that will reach a league-record 11 seasons.

The Sabres' top line of Tuch, center Tage Thompson and left winger Jeff Skinner has produced some numbers, too, although those have slowed of late. But their defensive deficiencies have showed during the losing streak. In those six games, Tuch and Skinner have identical stat lines: No goals, three assists and minus-6 ratings. Thompson, meanwhile, has six goals in the stretch, but is minus-9.

"They're commanding the respect of the other team, which means the top defensive pairing and the top checking line are salivating waiting to play against them. It's their challenge to shut them down," Sabres coach Don Granato said. "So do they press to score? But they also have to make sure they aren't a liability by pressing to score. So it's more of a matter of, 'OK, we know they can score, but now it's about winning.' Now can we compete to win, and that might be putting the puck behind the 'D,' instead of trying to toe drag or make a play. That's a learning process that they have to engage in."