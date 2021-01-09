Key Bank, Roswell Park to sponsor Sabres' helmet stickers

KeyBank and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center will be the sponsors for the Buffalo Sabres' helmet stickers this season, the team announced Saturday morning.

As a way to get some more revenue in what figures to be a season without fans for most teams, the NHL has allowed teams to replace the logos on their helmets with paid sponsorships. Some teams like the Sabres are splitting the deal between home and road helmets. Buffalo is one of many clubs where the sponsor of its arena naming rights is also appearing on the helmet.

The iconic red KeyBank key will appear on the team's royal blue helmets while Roswell Park will appear on the white.

The Sabres are also in the process of installing tarp supports on the lower seats of the 100 level as ads will ring the rink for games in the absence of fans and in view of the television cameras.

Ad tarp prep progressing at KeyBank Center as #Sabres prepping for scrimmage morning skate. pic.twitter.com/Ag114duC3Z — Mike Harrington (@ByMHarrington) January 9, 2021

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.