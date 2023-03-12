A welcomed surprise sight and some unexpected absences dominated the chatter at Buffalo Sabres practice on Sunday in KeyBank Center.
The rundown goes like this:
• Winger Alex Tuch, out since suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 25 at Florida, skated fully and the top line's heart-and-soul player suddenly appears to be an option for Monday's game vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs in Scotiabank Arena.
"Signs are really good," coach Don Granato said Sunday. "It's looking fairly soon, if not (Monday)."
• Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson (upper body) and goalie Eric Comrie (lower body) are both sidelined on a week-to-week basis. The loss of Samuelsson, obviously, is a major downer for the club's blueline corps.
Samuelsson blocked a shot in the arm/shoulder area in the first period of Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the New York Rangers and immediately left the ice. He hardly missed any time, however, and finished the game having played 22 minutes, 17 seconds.
People are also reading…
The Buffalo Sabres' three-headed goalie is no more as Eric Comrie was listed as week to week by the team on Sunday with a lower-body injury. That leaves Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Craig Anderson to man the net for the immediate future.
• Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) did not practice Sunday and is listed as day to day. He played 27:01 against the Rangers. Captain Kyle Okposo took a maintenance day and also was not on the ice.
The Sabres are 2-5-1 since Tuch was injured Feb. 25 in Florida. Classified as a lower-body ailment, it's believed to have occurred when he blocked a shot with his foot in the Sabres' defensive zone. Tuch sat out the last 7½ minutes of that game, which put Buffalo into a playoff spot. The Sabres entered Sunday seven points out.
"It's really tough not being around the guys, not to go in the battle with them each and every night," Tuch said. "You just try to work hard to get back to being on the ice of them again, and I was all smiles in the first time I stepped out there again. It's a great feeling."
Tuch didn't want to talk details on the injury or timelines. Pressed if he was planning on playing in Toronto, he said: "I want to be back. I want to be back as soon as possible. And I want to help my team win. And I'm going to do whatever I can to make sure that that's a possibility each and every day. I take great pride in being able to come back as quickly as possible."
The Sabres didn't practice at full speed Sunday coming off a game the previous night, but it was notable that Tuch skated with regular linemates Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner during drills.
"He’s pretty tough. He’s from Syracuse," joked Skinner. "I don’t think toughness is ever a question for him. It’s nice to see him back."
Tuch was having a career season with 28 goals, 34 assists and 62 points in 57 games. His game had matured into a power forward the likes the Sabres haven't had since Thomas Vanek, and Tuch has already usurped Vanek's 200-foot game. In addition, he has emerged as one of the leaders of the club.
"He’s a big personality, a big part of the group," Skinner said. "It’s important, especially with the group we have. We have a lot of young guys and he’s got a lot of big-game experience. He’s sort of someone you can lean on, someone that can drag guys into the fight in certain games."
The Sabres used their speed to outplay the Rangers for the second and third periods, but their deficit in the playoff picture grew with a 2-1 overtime loss.
The losing, especially Thursday's 10-4 loss to Dallas, had to be eating at Tuch. But he said he was hugely encouraged by the Sabres' play Saturday.
"I thought we played some really good hockey yesterday, I thought we were the better team coming away from that game," Tuch said. "It didn't show it on the score sheet, but it took more than 60 minutes to beat us. And that's what the Rangers had to do. They're a really talented team and they had to come in and they had to beat us. We didn't beat ourselves in that game, like we had probably against Dallas."
Samuelsson, meanwhile, was seen looking despondent at his locker while still wearing mostly full equipment following Saturday's game but media members assumed that was because of the loss.
In hindsight, Samuelsson clearly knew something was amiss afterward.
"Some of these cases you can get through the game on adrenaline and not know there's something wrong or the significance of what's wrong," Granato said of Samuelsson and Dahlin. "These guys are competitive guys. They just play right through and that's not uncommon through the whole league where the injury flares up worse after (the game) or the next morning."
The Sabres' six defensemen in practice Sunday were Owen Power, Kale Clague, Henri Jokiharju, Jacob Bryson, Riley Stillman and Ilya Lyubushkin. Granato said those would be the six playing in Toronto if Dahlin can't go. A callup from Rochester, presumably Lawrence Pilut, is likely in that case later in the week for games in Washington and Philadelphia