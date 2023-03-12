• Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (upper body) did not practice Sunday and is listed as day to day. He played 27:01 against the Rangers. Captain Kyle Okposo took a maintenance day and also was not on the ice.

The Sabres are 2-5-1 since Tuch was injured Feb. 25 in Florida. Classified as a lower-body ailment, it's believed to have occurred when he blocked a shot with his foot in the Sabres' defensive zone. Tuch sat out the last 7½ minutes of that game, which put Buffalo into a playoff spot. The Sabres entered Sunday seven points out.

"It's really tough not being around the guys, not to go in the battle with them each and every night," Tuch said. "You just try to work hard to get back to being on the ice of them again, and I was all smiles in the first time I stepped out there again. It's a great feeling."

Tuch didn't want to talk details on the injury or timelines. Pressed if he was planning on playing in Toronto, he said: "I want to be back. I want to be back as soon as possible. And I want to help my team win. And I'm going to do whatever I can to make sure that that's a possibility each and every day. I take great pride in being able to come back as quickly as possible."

The Sabres didn't practice at full speed Sunday coming off a game the previous night, but it was notable that Tuch skated with regular linemates Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner during drills.

"He’s pretty tough. He’s from Syracuse," joked Skinner. "I don’t think toughness is ever a question for him. It’s nice to see him back."

Tuch was having a career season with 28 goals, 34 assists and 62 points in 57 games. His game had matured into a power forward the likes the Sabres haven't had since Thomas Vanek, and Tuch has already usurped Vanek's 200-foot game. In addition, he has emerged as one of the leaders of the club.

"He’s a big personality, a big part of the group," Skinner said. "It’s important, especially with the group we have. We have a lot of young guys and he’s got a lot of big-game experience. He’s sort of someone you can lean on, someone that can drag guys into the fight in certain games."