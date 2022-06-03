Juraj Slafkovsky talks, performs like a challenger for No. 1 pick in NHL draft

Juraj Slafkovsky wasn’t among the select few prospects invited to dine with Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes this week in Buffalo.

Slafkovsky didn’t mind. He didn’t make the journey to the United States for a free meal. That wasn’t the motivation behind a remarkable season in which the 6-foot-4, 218-pound left wing put on a dominant performance at the Winter Olympics in Beijing to lead Slovakia to a bronze medal.

“I didn't have the dinner, but I think the talk we had was maybe like, to me, tasted better than dinner,” the 18-year-old beamed during his press conference Friday at the NHL scouting combine in LECOM Harborcenter.

The face-to-face interviews, medical evaluations, and fitness testing at the combine this week are the latest step in Slafkovsky’s goal to be chosen first overall by the Canadiens at the draft in Montreal on July 7.

His meteoric rise made headlines with his tournament-leading seven goals at the Winter Olympics while coached by former Buffalo Sabres winger Craig Ramsay, and continued last month at the IIHF World Championship with nine points in eight games. Slafkovsky is ranked by NHL Central Scouting as the top European skater in the draft and, according to its director, Dan Marr, the most physically ready to make the immediate jump to the best league in the world.

Yet Shane Wright, long viewed as the consensus top pick in the draft, is expected to be the Canadiens’ selection. He and fellow center Logan Cooley were invited by Hughes to dine with team brass, whereas Slafkovsky was one of their interviews in a suite at KeyBank Center. Wright recently told TSN that he deserves to go No. 1. Slafkovsky politely disagreed.

“That's what he thinks,” he said with a wide grin. “I think something else.”

Slafskovsky showcased his affable personality during his press conference with reporters, a rarity at an event where prospects typically deliver rehearsed answers and reveal little about what’s on their mind in this stage of the pre-draft process.

He explained the thinking behind his decision to move to Finland in 2019 – the country's coaches are respected for their ability to help players improve their skating – and when asked about his lack of production in pro hockey there, he described his team’s style of play as “boring to watch.”

In 2021, Slafkovsky had zero points at the IIHF World Junior Championship and IIHF World Championship. He hadn’t played professional hockey and appeared in only 17 regular-season games in Finland’s junior hockey leagues. Confidence is at the root of the transformation, he said.

“How confident are you now?” a reporter asked.

“Yeah, pretty confident,” he responded, beaming as photographers circled the room to capture his reaction.

It didn’t always look easy for him this year.

Slafkovsky had five goals and 10 points in 31 regular-season games for TPS of Liiga, followed by two goals and seven points in 10 playoff games. Rather than expressing disappointment, he explained that experiencing scoring troubles was an important step at his age. Goals and points won’t come easy in the NHL, he said. Unlikely Wright and Cooley, Slafkovsky has endured adversity competing against men, including NHLers at the world championships last month in what he called, "a good start on my long journey."

“Slafkovsky, in his own right, is the most physically mature,” Marr said. “He figures the game out. ... You could see it at the Olympics more so and at the world championships again. He quickly adapts to the game. Quickly finds out the way in which he can play his game and play it well to get things done out there.

"He’s got a very good chance to make that jump because he’s had more professional experience at this point in his career, but it’s just going to be managing the transition. He’s better suited and prepared to manage the transition."

Slafkovsky’s powerful skating stride and accurate shot have drawn comparisons to Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Slafkovsky compared himself to the Colorado Avalanche’s Mikko Ranatanen, a play-driving, 6-foot-4 winger from Finland with three 30-goal seasons.

Slafkovsky could become the first Slovakian chosen first overall, and his ascent up draft rankings is the latest sign of progress for hockey in his home country. Former Sabres winger Miroslav Satan was general manager for Slovakia at the Winter Olympics and helped build a program that’s developing players into NHL-caliber prospects. Slovakian defenseman Simon Nemec is also expected to be among the first 10 players selected in this draft.

Slafkovsky was only 17 years old when he, Nemec and Ramsay helped Slovakia win its first-ever medal in Olympic men’s hockey. And Slafkovsky cited his experience against professional players, both in Finland and the international stage, when asked why he should be selected above everyone else in the draft.

“I think I played men's last season and they played like, not (Wright, specifically), but more guys played junior,” Slafkovsky said. “It's a little bit better preparation, in my opinion, to play men's, like, two levels, like league level and international. I feel like I'm pretty prepared, and I know how it works with the men's (game) and everything.”

Slafkovsky was wowed when Canadiens brass surprised him with facts about his life and his play on the ice. It was clear to him that they did their homework. But all signs point to the Canadiens prioritizing center at No. 1. Wright and Cooley were ranked first and second, respectively, among North American skaters.

Montreal has glaring needs at other positions, but every Stanley Cup champion is strong down the middle. If Wright or Cooley are taken first, Slafkovsky is expected to go second overall to the New Jersey Devils, who are led by former Sabres coach Lindy Ruff. The Devils are set at center with Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier, and they need a winger of Slafkovsky’s talent.

But a dinner invitation, or lack there of, isn't going to influence how Slafkovsky tries to accomplish his dream of being drafted first overall.

"Basically that's what I work for every day since I was five, so it would mean a lot," he said. "I can't even imagine."

