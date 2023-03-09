Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner have a new linemate that should make the job easier for the Buffalo Sabres' top scoring duo.

Jordan Greenway, a 6-foot-6 power forward acquired from Minnesota ahead of the trade deadline, earned a promotion to the first line for the Sabres' game Thursday night against the Dallas Stars in KeyBank Center.

Jack Quinn was effective next to Thompson and Skinner in recent games with Alex Tuch unavailable because of a lower-body injury, but Sabres coach Don Granato explained to reporters following the morning skate Thursday that Greenway provides a different dynamic that should provide his linemates with more time and space in the offensive zone.

"This is a team in Dallas that’s played against Minnesota in the same division," said Granato. "They’re well aware of who Jordan Greenway is, finishing hits and creating space. I think as we move forward, you get a guy like that and you have another team that wants to match up against Thompson and Skinner maybe with different type of defensemen, add another element that they have to deal with.

"So, I want to see how that transpires and I think that’s something that we’ll look at and use at various points – sometimes matchups, but overall get acclimated to that because you put a matchup against the Thompson line, that’s a whole other element now you have to deal with. Do you want a certain type of defenseman taking hits and guys finishing hits at the size that obviously Jordan is? So, it’s a whole other dynamic that we now have at our disposal to see where we want to go with it."

Greenway applied a screen Tuesday on Long Island that led to Kyle Okposo's tying goal with 15:01 left in the third period. Greenway also finished with two shots on goal in 14:13 of ice time. He was on the ice in the final moments of the 3-2 loss as the Sabres pushed to try to tie the score.

Granato revealed that he was approached by Thompson, who expressed a desire to play with Greenway. The forwards were teammates at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program as teenagers in 2014-15. Greenway can also provide some of what the Sabres lost when Tuch suffered the injury.

"I’m excited," said Greenway. "It’s going to be a good opportunity for myself. It’s going to be pretty easy to fit in with both of those guys. I don’t think for me, I don’t think I need to change much, just kind of continue to do what I’ve been doing with some different guys."

Here are the rest of the lines with Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman expected to return on defense:

Sabres’ lines/pairs at the morning skate:Skinner-Thompson-GreenwayMittelstadt-Cozens-QuinnPeterka-Krebs-OlofssonGirgensons-Jost-OkposoHinostroza extraDahlin-SamuelssonPower-JokiharjuStillman-LyubushkinBryson-ClagueComrie in starter’s net — Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) March 9, 2023

Eric Comrie is the expected start in goal for Buffalo after helping the Sabres defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Comrie has won each of his past four starts.

The Sabres (32-27-4) have lost four of their last five games and sit five points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.