Jonas Johansson, Carter Hutton haven't bailed out Sabres' struggling offense

Goaltending hasn’t been the primary reason for the Sabres sitting last in the NHL with 16 points in 25 games. However, mistakes on defense have been magnified recently because Buffalo isn’t receiving enough bail-out saves from Johansson or Hutton.

Entering Friday, the Sabres’ 5-on-5 save percentage (.903) ranked 29th in the league. With Linus Ullmark still weeks away from the returning to the lineup, Hutton will get the start Saturday night against Pittsburgh (16-9-1). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Hutton has won only two of his last 15 starts dating back to Feb. 18, 2020, compiling a 1-7-1 record and .883 save percentage this season.

The Sabres, though, seem more willing to let Johansson learn on the job than lean on Hutton with Ullmark out. Johansson has started four of the past five games, allowing at least four goals in each of those starts.

“It was good for him to see a few games in a row and also to see different opposition and get used to that, playing on the road, playing at home, dealing with everything that it takes to be a goalie in the National Hockey League,” coach Ralph Krueger said of the decision to give Johansson consecutive starts. “I know he’ll come out richer for this experience.”