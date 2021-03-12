Jonas Johansson, Carter Hutton haven't bailed out Sabres' struggling offense

When many Buffalo Sabres players were still in their KeyBank Center dressing room Friday morning, goalie Jonas Johansson was already in net working with his position coach, Mike Bales.
Bales, along with Sabres goalie Carter Hutton, stepped on the ice early to school Johansson on how to correct a mistake that happened during a 5-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night.
Johansson was positioned inside the crease while Penguins center Sidney Crosby corralled the puck behind the net. Johansson, a 25-year-old with only 12 games of NHL experience, was preparing for Crosby to either attempt a wraparound or pass the puck to a teammate.
Johansson was still deep in his net when Crosby passed the puck, providing Jake Guentzel plenty of open net to score with a shot inside the far post for a 3-2 Penguins lead.
“That’s something we worked on because it happened yesterday,” Johansson said following practice Friday. “We’ll be better next time. I think that’s a great example. We took the opportunity today to grow with that. Take those moments when we have them to grow and be better.”
The goal against stifled the Sabres’ momentum and was one of three Johansson likely wanted back in the team’s ninth consecutive loss. A third-round draft choice in 2014, Johansson left his five-hole exposed on Brandon Tanev’s breakaway goal and got beat by fourth-liner Anthony Angello on a shot from the right circle in the third period.
Goaltending hasn’t been the primary reason for the Sabres sitting last in the NHL with 16 points in 25 games. However, mistakes on defense have been magnified recently because Buffalo isn’t receiving enough bail-out saves from Johansson or Hutton.
Entering Friday, the Sabres’ 5-on-5 save percentage (.903) ranked 29th in the league. With Linus Ullmark still weeks away from the returning to the lineup, Hutton will get the start Saturday night against Pittsburgh (16-9-1). Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Hutton has won only two of his last 15 starts dating back to Feb. 18, 2020, compiling a 1-7-1 record and .883 save percentage this season.
The Sabres, though, seem more willing to let Johansson learn on the job than lean on Hutton with Ullmark out. Johansson has started four of the past five games, allowing at least four goals in each of those starts.
“It was good for him to see a few games in a row and also to see different opposition and get used to that, playing on the road, playing at home, dealing with everything that it takes to be a goalie in the National Hockey League,” coach Ralph Krueger said of the decision to give Johansson consecutive starts. “I know he’ll come out richer for this experience.”
The Sabres need to see what they have in Johansson, who has appeared in 95 games between Rochester (41) and Cincinnati (54). He will become an unrestricted free agent in July if he does not receive 21 NHL appearances of at least 30 minutes.
Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported recently that the Colorado Avalanche expressed interest in trading for Johansson.
Ullmark, 27, has been solid for the Sabres the past two seasons. The problem has been health, as Ullmark has missed a combined 25 games because of lower-body injuries. Ullmark’s .919 save percentage in 12 starts this season, as well as a remarkable track record in shootouts, will likely make him a priority signing for the Sabres before he reaches unrestricted free agency in July.
With Hutton likely to depart this summer, and prospect Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen at least one year away from the NHL, the Sabres can use the coming weeks to evaluate Johansson as a potential backup option for next season. He’s shown enough promise that General Manager Kevyn Adams opted to not claim any of the several goalies that were placed on waivers the past two months, including Alex Stalock, a 33-year-old who had a .910 save percentage in 33 games for Minnesota last season.
“I think our goaltending has been solid,” Adams said during a conference call with reporters last week. “Looking back, after the 18- or 19-game mark, we were probably in the middle of the pack with goaltending and I think in the top 10 in slot save chances. So, some of the data and analytics, the goaltending’s been fine. I think Linus, before he got hurt, was playing at a very, very high level. We just flat out haven’t been good enough around him.”
According to Evolving-Hockey’s metric goals saved above average, which accounts for the quality of shots faced, here is how the Sabres’ goalies rank among the 62 to appear in at least five games this season: Ullmark (31st), Hutton (39th) and Johansson (43rd). Johansson and Hutton are tied for 58th in save percentage while combining for a 1-11-2 record.
The Sabres have struggled defensively over the past month. Since returning from the two-week Covid pause Feb. 15, Buffalo ranks last in the NHL in suppressing opponents’ shot quality at 5-on-5, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.
Across his last six starts, Hutton has posted a 0-5-1 record with an .877 save percentage. There have been some promising moments. Johansson was one of the few bright spots during the Sabres’ three-game series against the Islanders last week. Hutton stopped 36 of 39 shots in a 3-0 loss to Philadelphia at home on Feb. 27.
Steady goaltending could be a solution to the Sabres’ confidence problem, particularly on offense. Buffalo has scored the fewest 5-on-5 goals in the NHL and has gone eight consecutive games without recording at least 30 shots on goal. Recent injuries to Jack Eichel and Dylan Cozens will further weaken Krueger’s attack.
Hutton will have the opportunity to build on his sterling track record against the Penguins, a team he’s controlled to the tune of a 5-1 record and .940 save percentage in eight career appearances. But Ullmark’s extended absence, and the Sabres’ spot in the standings, could mean more starts for Johansson, a goalie Krueger previously called a “project.”
“I think it’s important to analyze the game and then just let it go,” said Johansson. “Take the positives with you, take the learners with you and when we have the opportunity to practice on the ice – whether it’s a morning skate or a practice day like today – just be really sharp and do what I need to do to be prepared. Be really sharp when I have that opportunity. That’s the biggest thing.”