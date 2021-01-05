John Muckler, coach and GM of Sabres during tumultuous 1990s, dies at 86

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The fan, Erie County assistant district attorney Vincent G. LoTempio, was then attacked by assistant coach John Tortorella as the Sabres' aide was walking off behind Muckler.

Muckler and Tortorella, who has had a long career as an NHL head coach and is currently with the Columbus Blue Jackets, were both suspended three games by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Muckler was fined $10,000.

Behind the scenes, tension between Muckler and Nolan over player personnel and the coach's input spilled into a public feud that was the talk of the town during the 1996-97 season. All-Star goalie Dominik Hasek backed Muckler over Nolan and the GM did an interview with the Toronto Star during Buffalo's first-round playoff series against Ottawa that was perceived to be highly critical of the coach, further inflaming the situation.

Even though the Sabres advanced to the second round of the playoffs a year after missing the postseason, neither man could survive the internal bickering that had nearly everyone in the organization picking sides.

Team president Larry Quinn fired Muckler on May 14, 1997 – one day after he was named NHL Executive of the Year by the Sporting News – and replaced him with Darcy Regier. On July 1, reigning NHL coach of the year Nolan turned down a one-year contract offer from Regier and was replaced by Lindy Ruff.