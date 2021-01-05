John Muckler, coach and GM of Sabres during tumultuous 1990s, dies at 86

John Muckler, the coach and general manager of the Buffalo Sabres during triumphant and chaotic times in the 1990s, died late Monday at age 86.
Muckler's death was announced in a tweet and news release by the Edmonton Oilers, for whom he worked from 1981-1991, and no cause of death was given. Muckler was part of five Stanley Cup teams in Edmonton, as an associate coach under Glen Sather and then as a head coach in 1990.
The Oilers won that title in a five-game final series against the Boston Bruins to claim an unlikely championship nearly two years after Wayne Gretzky was traded to Los Angeles.
The #Oilers Hockey Club is saddened to report the passing of our former Head Coach, five-time Stanley Cup champion & dear friend of the organization John Muckler. pic.twitter.com/yTr8ytWfsr— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 5, 2021
Muckler coached the Sabres for parts of four seasons from 1992-1995 and is fourth in franchise history in wins after posting a 125-109-34 record.
Originally hired in 1991 as director of hockey operations, Muckler took over for Rick Dudley as head coach in 1992. While leading hockey operations, Muckler and GM Gerry Meehan acquired little-known Chicago backup goalie Dominik Hasek for Stephane Beauregard on Aug. 8, 1992, in what rates as one of the best trades in NHL history.
Muckler was Buffalo's coach during the 1992-93 season, which featured the franchise-record offensive outbursts of Alexander Mogilny (76 goals) and Pat LaFontaine (148 points) as well as the "May Day" overtime goal against Boston by Brad May that gave the Sabres a first-round playoff victory for the first time in 10 years.
Muckler became GM and also coached the Sabres during the '93-94 season, when he installed Hasek as the team's No. 1 goalie. That was the season Hasek made an NHL-record 70 saves in a shutout when the Sabres posted a 1-0, four-overtime victory over New Jersey in Game 6 of the first round. Muckler also coached the '94-95 lockout season and then stepped from behind the bench after it to concentrate on his general manager duties, turning the club over to Ted Nolan for the 1995-96 season that was the team's last in Memorial Auditorium.
In a tweet translated from Czech, Hasek posted Tuesday morning: "It was he who brought me to Buffalo in '92 and started my NHL career. Thanks so much for that and for years with him in Buffalo and Ottawa. Honor his memory."
John má 5 SC jako asistent a Head Coach. Byl to on, kdo mě v r. 92 přivedl do Buffala a nastartoval mou karieru v NHL. Díky moc za to a za léta s ním v Buffalu a Ottavě. Čest jeho památce. https://t.co/pXUpupwSCf— Dominik Hasek (@hasek_dominik) January 5, 2021
Muckler made a key move for the Sabres' future in 1995 when he traded Mogilny to Vancouver for future captain Michael Peca, defenseman Mike Wilson and a first-round pick that was used to select eventual blueline stalwart Jay McKee.
Muckler was also the GM who traded for 40-goal scorer Miroslav Satan and acquired fellow forwards Dixon Ward, Vaclav Varada and Michal Grosek and defenseman Darryl Shannon. All of them played for the '99 Cup finals.
Muckler was involved in one of the more bizarre events in the history of the Aud on March 19, 1995 when he slapped a heckling fan while leaving the ice following a 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The fan, Erie County assistant district attorney Vincent G. LoTempio, was then attacked by assistant coach John Tortorella as the Sabres' aide was walking off behind Muckler.
Muckler and Tortorella, who has had a long career as an NHL head coach and is currently with the Columbus Blue Jackets, were both suspended three games by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. Muckler was fined $10,000.
Behind the scenes, tension between Muckler and Nolan over player personnel and the coach's input spilled into a public feud that was the talk of the town during the 1996-97 season. All-Star goalie Dominik Hasek backed Muckler over Nolan and the GM did an interview with the Toronto Star during Buffalo's first-round playoff series against Ottawa that was perceived to be highly critical of the coach, further inflaming the situation.
Even though the Sabres advanced to the second round of the playoffs a year after missing the postseason, neither man could survive the internal bickering that had nearly everyone in the organization picking sides.
Team president Larry Quinn fired Muckler on May 14, 1997 – one day after he was named NHL Executive of the Year by the Sporting News – and replaced him with Darcy Regier. On July 1, reigning NHL coach of the year Nolan turned down a one-year contract offer from Regier and was replaced by Lindy Ruff.
"We did a tremendous job here," Muckler said on the day he was fired by the Sabres. "We turned the team around in two years. They couldn't do that in a lot of other places in that short a period of time. We only missed the playoffs one year. ... I feel proud about that. I feel proud of being part of it."
With the chaos silenced, Hasek became a Hart Trophy winner and a Hall of Famer and the Regier/Ruff tandem built the Sabres into a Stanley Cup final team by 1999 with many pieces acquired by Muckler.
Muckler arrived in Edmonton as an assistant coach in 1981 following more than a decade in the minor leagues. He was promoted to assistant head coach in 1985 after Edmonton's second straight Cup victory and the Oilers won titles again in 1987 and 1988. Muckler's first year as head coach produced the 1990 Cup, Edmonton's fifth in seven years.
"On behalf of the Edmonton Oilers organization and John's many friends in the game of hockey, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to (wife) Audrey and the entire Muckler family," Gretzky said in a statement Monday night. "When you have 22 pretty good hockey players and have enjoyed some success it's hard imagine that the addition of an associate coach would be the final piece to getting the Edmonton Oilers to the top of the mountain, but that's exactly what happened when John joined the team.
"He was tough, strict, but most importantly fair, and he helped lay the groundwork to make our team more accountable to each other which propelled us to become champions. A wonderful family man and great friend, he personally took my career to another level, and I will always cherish the hours we talked, from breaking down defenses to raising a family. Rest in peace, John, you will be missed."
Muckler's career coaching record was 276-285-84. He was 36-31 in the playoffs, with an 11-16 mark in Buffalo and 25-15 record in Edmonton.
After leaving Buffalo, Muckler took a year away from coaching before directing the New York Rangers for the final 25 games of the 1997-98 season. He coached them for two more years – inculding Gretzky's 1998-99 farewell season – but failed to make the playoffs on either occasion.
Muckler joined the Ottawa Senators as general manager in June 2001 and presided over them as the Sabres became their archrival in the playoffs. Buffalo upset Ottawa in five games in the 2006 Eastern Conference semifinals, but the Senators turned the tables in the 2007 East final, beating Buffalo in five games.
Ottawa advanced to the Stanley Cup final for the only time in its modern history by winning Game 5 in then-HSBC Arena on a Daniel Alfredsson overtime goal. The Senators lost the final in five games to Anaheim, and Muckler was fired after that series as head coach Bryan Murray took over the GM role as well.
Muckler retired in 2009 after serving for one year as a senior adviser with the Phoenix Coyotes. He spent the last several years living in East Amherst and Naples, Fla.