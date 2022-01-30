John Hayden and Tage Thompson rally Sabres in memory of Teddy Balkind

Observations: Craig Anderson delivers 27 saves to lift short-handed Sabres to win On a night when they had every reason to fall victim to their latest adversity, the Sabres outworked the Arizona Coyotes for much of the game and received 27 saves from Anderson in a 3-1 win.

Carolina Hurricanes winger Teuvo Teravainen memorialized Balkind by writing “Teddy” on the blade of his stick during a game. The expressions of grief and disbelief spanned North America, as there were moments of silence held ahead of games at numerous levels of hockey.

“It speaks a lot about hockey and the character that’s involved in the game,” Thompson said. “Obviously, it’s a very competitive sport and everyone wants to win and at the end of the day, when things like this happen, you see the community come together. … We’re all connected by the game of hockey. I think that’s great that when something like this happens, everyone shows support.”

Shortly after the tragedy, Hayden’s former coach and current leader of the Brunswick hockey program, Mike Kennedy, organized a video call with his current players – all of whom were shaken by what unfolded on the ice Jan. 6 – and alumni to grieve together, share stories and talk about the importance of the sport in their corner of the country.

Hayden participated, and with help of his Sabres teammates, found his own way to offer additional support from afar, organizing the photo opportunity to honor Balkind.