Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson taken with Sabres' first of two seventh-round picks

MONTREAL – The Sabres continued to add skill to their prospect pipeline by selecting right wing Joel Ratkovic Berndtsson in the seventh round, pick 202, Friday in the Bell Centre.

Ratkovic Berndtsson, 18, is a product of Frolunda, the organization on in which Rasmus Dahlin played before joining the Sabres in 2018. Ratkovic Berndtsson has yet to ascend to the Swedish Hockey League, but he had an outstanding offensive season in the country’s Under-20 league.