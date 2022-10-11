Joe Crozier, a Sabres Hall of Fame coach who formed the French Connection, dies

Joe Crozier, who formed the French Connection and became a Buffalo Sabres Hall of Famer, died on Tuesday. He was 93.

Mr. Crozier replaced Punch Imlach as coach of the Sabres in January 1972. The put together the line of Gilbert Perreault, Rick Martin and Rene Robert together to form the French Connection and led the team its first playoff appearance in 1972-73.

Mr. Crozier’s record in three seasons was 77-80-35. He also served as an assistant coach during the 1984-85 season and worked as a team ambassador for many years after his coaching career ended.

Mr. Crozier dressed for five NHL games for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 1959-60, recording three assists. He also played in the QHL, AHL and WHL.

Prior to taking over the Sabres, Mr. Crozier guided the Rochester Americans to three championship seasons in 1965, 1966 and 1968. He also was the head coach for Vancouver when it won the WHL championship in 1969 and for Kitchener when it won the OHL title in 1982.

He was inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame in 2010 and the AHL Hall of Fame in 2012.