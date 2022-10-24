JJ Peterka already a 'big part' of Sabres' success while living his NHL dream

VANCOUVER – No matter the time in Germany, JJ Peterka’s parents, Dennis and Natalie, awake early or stay up late to watch their son live his NHL dream with the Sabres.

And when Peterka steps off the ice in Buffalo or elsewhere, the 20-year-old winger knows he’ll have a congratulatory text message or phone call from his biggest supporters.

“They always find a way to watch,” he told The Buffalo News, beaming while describing their dedication from across the globe. “They’re always awake afterwards, too. It’s always nice.”

They’ve had plenty to cheer for thus far. Peterka, only seven games into his NHL career, entered Sunday tied for the third-most points (4) among all rookies, only two behind defenseman Calen Addison of the Minnesota Wild.

Peterka’s four-game point streak to start the season tied Victor Olofsson’s mark from 2019-20 for the longest by any rookie in franchise history. The Sabres anticipated Peterka would make the successful transition from the American Hockey League to the NHL, especially when management, players and coaches saw the 2020 second-round draft choice’s remarkable performance for the Rochester Americans in the Calder Cup Playoffs this spring.

However, no one anticipated the immediate impact Peterka would have on the youngest team in the league. He has two goals and four points with a plus-1 rating through four games. His role is sure to expand with more experience.

Peterka is averaging only 12:21 of ice time per game and coach Don Granato has yet to use him on the power play. And though there will be challenging times throughout the 82-game season, Peterka has been quick to adapt at every level he's ascended to in his career.

“I think the one thing about him is he doesn't wait to get comfortable, which is a good thing,” said Sabres defenseman Casey Fitzgerald, who played with Peterka in Rochester. “He just jumps right in and makes the plays that he was made to do. Those plays that not a lot of players can do, he can make those plays. And he just goes out there and plays that game. That confidence is what you know really elevates him.”

Peterka’s excitable nature quickly endeared him to teammates. Out of shear excitement and disbelief, he accidentally dropped an expletive in his postgame interview after he scored his first career NHL goal in the Sabres’ season-opening win against Ottawa. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, either, and isn’t shy about joking with even his most experienced teammates between drills at practice.

But there's also an intensity to Peterka that’s fueled his ascent from junior hockey in Austria to the best league in the world. This was on display for Sabres fans to see late in the third period of the club’s 5-1 win in Vancouver on Sunday. Frustrated after his tip-in was stopped by Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, Peterka slammed his stick upon returning to the bench. It didn't matter to him that Buffalo led 4-1 at the time.

Sabres center Casey Mittelstadt, only 23 years old and playing in his 200th career NHL game, chuckled on the bench when he saw the reaction, then, half joking, interrupted the act of frustration by grabbing Peterka’s stick.

“He’s hilarious,” Mittelstadt said with a laugh. “It’s good to see. You want guys to get mad. You want guys who want to score. You want guys who want to make plays. Obviously, he’s been a big part of our team so far and I think he surprised everyone. We all knew he’s a good player, but to get off to this hot of a start, making plays all over the rink. Not only in the offensive zone, but he’s made a lot of plays defensively too."

Peterka’s partnered with center Dylan Cozens and winger Vinnie Hinostroza to form one of the Sabres’ most productive forward lines across the past three games. The trio has combined for three goals and nine points during that span to help the club start perfect on the four-game road trip. Buffalo is 4-1 ahead of its game Tuesday night against the Seattle Kraken in Climate Pledge Arena.

Hinostroza’s the most recent addition to that line, while Cozens and Peterka have skated together since early in training camp this month. The group has generated six high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 while allowing only two, according to NaturalStatTrick.com. Peterka, meanwhile, ranks top three on the team at even strength in individual shot quality (3rd), high-danger scoring chances (2nd), on-ice shot attempt differential (1st) and shot-quality share (2nd). He’s also converted on 28.6% of his shot attempts, which ranks third on the team.

Cozens and Peterka are a dangerous pairing with their combination of speed, skill and willingness to get to the net.

“He’s a great player,” Cozens said. “He’s so easy to play with. He works so hard, he get lots of pucks back. So, it's nice for me. You know, when he's battling like that, and getting the puck back, he's good at creating space and giving us chances to attack and score.”

There was a sudden transformation in Peterka’s game when the regular season began. He started slow in training camp, showing some signs of hesitation and losing too many puck battles on the forecheck. It’s common for players, even the most experienced and talented forwards, to start slow after a long offseason. There’s no way to simulate the increased pace of play when transitioning from summer skates to intense practices or preseason games.

Peterka, though, found his stride in the final periods of his five preseason games and earned a spot on the team. He began winning more battles on the forecheck and making plays with the puck while under pressure.

"He's super slippery with the puck," Fitzgerald added. "He can shake off hits and kind of slide off you. His skill is unbelievable, great hands. He sees the ice very well too, so one thing is when you go to go to hit him, he makes that play before it happens. As a D man, it gets frustrating when you think you have him and he slips you right before."

Drafted 34th overall when Buffalo traded up to make the selection, Peterka is ultra-confident for a young player and knows how to not allow that belief to waver. He learned last season in Rochester that he can succeed at both ends of the ice. Even if there’s a difficult play or shift, Peterka dwells on the positive moments rather than those he’d like to correct. It didn’t take long for him to see that he belongs in Buffalo.

His goal on opening night came against an opponent whose top young player, Tim Stutzle, was a teammate of Peterka’s at the IIHF World Junior Championship. It was the kind of moment he envisioned long ago. Relishing every experience along the way, he's determined to make an even greater impact.

“It’s just unreal,” he said with a grin. “That’s actually what I've what I've dreamed of like my whole life. And just living that right now is so nice. Just enjoying every second.”

Roster move

With Mattias Samuelsson recovering from an injury, the Sabres recalled defenseman Kale Clague from Rochester on Sunday. Clague, 24, has three assists in five games with the Amerks. Samuelsson was placed on injured reserve to make room for Clague.