ROCHESTER – A collective roar erupted inside Blue Cross Arena. Fans banged on the glass. Others twirled red, white and blue towels. Many in the sellout crowd of 10,622 looked toward the scoreboard, awaiting a replay of another highlight-reel goal.

Jiri Kulich, the latest Buffalo Sabres prospect to fill the role of playoff hero, pumped his fist as he skated toward the boards and waited for his Rochester Americans teammates to join in the celebration.

Twenty-four banners hung high above dejected Toronto Marlies goalie Joseph Woll, each recognizing accomplishments from the team’s storied past. At least one more will need to be added now that the Amerks can call themselves champions of the American Hockey League’s North Division.

Kulich and fellow Sabres first-round draft pick Isak Rosen scored impressive goals Wednesday night to help the Amerks complete a three-game sweep of the Marlies with a 8-4 win, punching Rochester’s ticket to the Eastern Conference finals.

The Hershey Bears, an affiliate of the Washington Capitals, await the Amerks in their first conference finals appearance since 2004. This win, like most that preceded it in the Calder Cup Playoffs, wouldn’t have been possible without the reliable goaltending of Malcolm Subban, who made 33 saves for Rochester to outduel Woll.

The scene from opening puck drop to the handshake line, and the opportunity that awaits Rochester in the next round, is what Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams and his staff, led by associate general manager Jason Karmanos, envisioned when they constructed and executed the plan to overhaul their AHL affiliate.

Prospects played a prominent role in the pressure-packed Game 3. Lukas Rousek, a sixth-round pick in 2019, scored one of Rochester’s three goals in the first period. Kulich and Rosen added to the lead in the second, with the latter using his exceptional shot to score on the power play for a 5-2 lead.

The Amerks aren’t devoid of talent around their prospects, though the roster features fewer high-priced two-way contracts than those under the previous regime. Kohen Olischefski, an undrafted college free agent, beat Woll with a low shot in the first period. Defenseman Ethan Prow, a 30-year-old on an AHL contract, made it 1-0 with a wrister that went off the post and in. West Seneca’s Sean Malone was a force defensively. Mason Jobst, another find by Karmanos and coach Seth Appert, made plays throughout the night and assisted on Rosen’s goal of the game with 10:15 left in the third period.

The top-seeded Marlies didn’t come close to mounting a comeback. Pontus Holmberg completed a hat trick with 59 seconds left in the second period to cut the Amerks’ lead to 5-3. Toronto kept pushing to narrow the deficit in the third and though it came within 6-4 when Topi Niemela scored on a quick shot, Subban stood tall and Brett Murray added a power-play goal to give fans another reason to celebrate.

Here are other observations from the game:

1. Big-time plays

The Marlies learned the hard way that it’s not wise to allow Kulich to enter the zone with speed. The 2022 first-round pick skated toward two defenders and unleashed a wrister from the slot that beat Woll for a 4-1 lead. It was Kulich’s 30th goal between the regular season and playoffs. It was another mature performance by the 19-year-old.

Rosen, who was selected 14th overall in 2021, ripped a one-timer from the right circle to make it 5-1 in the second period and added his second of the game, fourth of the playoffs, by capitalizing on a loose puck in the crease to give the Amerks a three-goal lead in the third period.

2. Making way

Rousek has shown time and again that he is ready for an NHL opportunity. His shot doesn’t wow. He doesn’t have the elite speed of a prospect like Rosen, either. But Rousek has exceptional vision on the ice and instincts that can’t be taught. He wins battles along the wall, which is necessary for any effective winger, and makes plays in tight spaces. You won’t see play on the perimeter. Rousek consistently gets to the net, as he showed again on his power-play goal. He’s also strong enough defensively that he might be an upgrade on the Sabres’ struggling penalty kill next season.

Rousek finished with one goal and two assists to continue his strong play in the series.

3. Scoring depth

The Sabres’ current regime, particularly associate general manager Jason Karmanos, has found talented young players on AHL contracts to fill out Rochester’s roster. This group – Olischefski and Jobst, in particular – is unlikely to earn a spot in Buffalo’s long-term plans because of the forward depth in the prospect pipeline, but it’s young enough that each has the potential to improve under this coaching staff. Scoring depth is pivotal and a better supporting cast will benefit each Buffalo draft pick to play for the Amerks.

Olischefski, 25, has played important minutes in these playoffs after spending four years at the University of Denver and one at Providence College. He used his speed to surprise Woll with a shot that turned into Rochester’s second goal. Jobst, 29, has spent four years in the AHL after a college career at Ohio State that ended with him being named a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award. He has 11 points in these playoffs and made the pass to setup Rousek’s power-play goal for a 3-1 lead in the first period.

Brendan Warren also had a pair of assists.

4. Lineup notes

Winger Linus Weissbach (upper body) missed a second consecutive game but is showing improvement, said Appert. Weissbach suffered the injury during the Amerks’ Game 1 win in Toronto. They’ve also been without forward Brandon Biro the entire postseason because of a season-ending injury.

Rochester’s healthy scratches were Aleksandr Kisakov, Matej Pekar, Olivier Nadeau, Josh Passolt, Carson Gicewicz, Austin Strand and Peter Tischke. Kisakov, a second-round draft pick in 2021, has yet to appear in a playoff game.