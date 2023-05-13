TORONTO – Keith Petruzzelli didn’t see the puck until he looked over his left shoulder.

By the time the second goalie used by the Toronto Marlies on Saturday afternoon realized what happened, the Rochester Americans were congratulating the defenseman who scored their fourth goal in a span of 2:45 during the second period.

Joe Cecconi, who grew up in Youngstown and played for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres, beat Petruzzelli with a shot from the near the blue line to continue the Amerks’ rout in Game 2 of the North Division final best-of-five playoff series.

There was no comeback this time, either.

Rochester added two goals in the third period to take a commanding 2-0 series lead with a 7-4 win over the Marlies in Coca-Cola Coliseum. It was the Amerks' fifth consecutive victory since they trailed 2-0 in their division semifinal series against Syracuse.

They need to beat Toronto on home ice Wednesday in Rochester’s Blue Cross Arena to advance to the conference finals for the first time since 2004.

“We were down 2-0 against Syracuse and were able to come back, so anything is possible,” cautioned Amerks forward Sean Malone, a West Seneca native. “We’ve got to keep playing our game, and the Blue Cross should be buzzing. Guys are excited to play, so I’m looking forward to Wednesday.”

Malone, Jiri Kulich, Jeremy Davies, Lukas Rousek, Michael Mersch and Brendan Warren also scored for the Amerks, who finished nine points behind the top-seeded Marlies in the regular season. Malcolm Subban made 34 saves to earn his fifth postseason win.

Kulich, a first-round draft pick of the Sabres in July, made another stellar player midway through the first period for a power-play goal and 1-0 Rochester lead. The 19-year-old forward became the first AHL rookie with a five-game goal streak in the playoffs since Brendan Ranford in 2014. Kulich is the latest Sabres prospect to thrive in the postseason with the Amerks. Rousek, Isak Rosen, Tyson Kozak, Filip Cederqvist also contributed in the victory.

But the Amerks' success wouldn’t be possible without depth scoring, team defense and the leadership of experienced players. A collective effort was needed Saturday with winger Linus Weissbach unavailable because of an upper-body injury. Cederqvist, a fifth-round draft pick of the Sabres in 2019, replaced Weissbach in the lineup but doesn’t have the same impact. The Amerks are also without Brandon Biro, who suffered a season-ending injury, and expected the Marlies to be faster and more physical than they were in Rochester’s 4-3 win Thursday night.

The Marlies swarmed the puck from the outset and took control of the game at 5-on-5 until their captain, Logan Shaw, took a tripping penalty in the offensive zone. Kulich scored with three seconds remaining on the ensuring power play, firing the puck under the cross bar on a pass from Mason Jobst.

“There’s been very few moments in the five games that he’s gotten too wrapped up in the emotions of the playoffs,” Appert said of Kulich. “Teams are targeting him and Rosen. They are, right? Getting cross checked or getting slashed. There were three or four times tonight, coming to the bench, guys are cross-checking him as he’s about to change and he didn’t retaliate ever. Just that composure at that young age allows him to get better offensively. When you have composure, you have a clear mind."

Toronto tied it, 1-1, only 1:20 into the second period with its first of four power-play goals and applied pressure all over the ice until its goalie, Erik Kallgren, faltered again. His latest mistake in the crease happened 4:28 into the second period when he couldn’t stop Davies’ shot to the short side that put Rochester ahead 2-1.

The Amerks swarmed the Marlies each time they touched the puck and a turnover led to Rousek scoring on a 3-on-2 rush. Malone then directed the puck in, causing Marlies coach Greg Moore to pull Kallgren. Cecconi’s shot from the point was the first seen by Petruzzelli, putting the Marlies in a 5-1 hole.

“We were just keeping our foot on the gas,” Malone explained.

The Amerks had struggled to hold leads in the third period during the playoffs and almost lost another Thursday night. They managed the puck better this time. There weren’t any prolonged stretches of poor play. The Marlies scored consecutive power-play goals to cut the Amerks’ lead to 5-3 with 14:57 left in regulation, but Mersch scored when Rochester had a man advantage for the insurance it needed.

Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams’ plan to build a consistent playoff winner in Buffalo requires Rochester to be a successful feeder program. Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Mattias Samuelsson and Peyton Krebs were contributing for the Amerks before each helped the Sabres earn 91 points this season. Appert and his staff help provide a foundation for each player, but Rochester also needs leaders on the ice.

Mersch and Malone have been key contributors in Rochester reaching the Calder Cup Playoffs' division finals for a second year in a row. The Amerks have added to that group, most recently with Cecconi, who was acquired in a trade that sent 2017 third-round pick Oskari Laaksonen to the Dallas Stars.

Cecconi, 25, is a big, physical, right-shot defenseman who had a skill set Rochester needed on its blue line. His arrival has solidified the roster and positioned the Sabres’ prospects to learn from the successes and failures of a playoff run like this.

“We know how hard it is to end a team’s season, so we have to keep our foot forward and playing the way we can,” said Malone.