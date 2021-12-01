Jeff Skinner says he's only a 'piece of the puzzle,' but he's so much more to Sabres

They’re attacking the weak side in the neutral zone, using precise passes and creativity to create space, and, in the case of the Thompson line, forechecking effectively to earn second opportunities. In Granato, Skinner has a coach who understands his skill set.

Krueger was determined to make Skinner change his game, no matter how much the forward accomplished during his first nine seasons in the NHL. Since 2010-11, Skinner ranks seventh in even-strength goals (218), despite totaling only 16 in 74 games under Krueger.

Skinner isn’t a perfect player. He’s never been known to be the best defensive forward on his team and isn’t always consistent on the forecheck. Krueger had Skinner on the ice for more defensive zone starts and took him off the power play.

The change to Granato has brought out the best in the Sabres, Skinner included.

“He wants to play aggressive, he wants to play up-tempo and more so for our group, it’s the style that’s more suited for us,” said Skinner. “We have a lot of guys who can skate, a lot of young guys who are hungry and don’t really want to sit back. They want to utilize the speed they have. It’s where I try to fit in as a piece of the puzzle. Being part of the team is trying to fit into the system and the system is more geared toward our team’s makeup and strengths.”