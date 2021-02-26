Jeff Skinner says he doesn't want to be traded; Jack Eichel, Linus Ullmark sidelined

Jeff Skinner was on the ice for practice Friday morning, a day after he was scratched for the third consecutive Sabres game.
Skinner didn’t participate in a morning skate Thursday ahead of Buffalo's game against the New Jersey Devils in KeyBank Center. Skinner, the Sabres’ second-highest paid player with a $9 million annual cap hit, was told to skate with the taxi squad – away from most of the team.
Asked if he'd like to be on a different team with a different coach, Skinner said no, noting that he decided to sign a long-term deal with the Sabres.
"No. I love being a Sabre. I love the city of Buffalo," he said. "I wouldn’t have chosen to stay here if that wasn’t the case. That answer is simple: no."
Skinner said he has spoken to coach Ralph Krueger this week but said he doesn't it’s respectful or professional to reveal the length or details of those conversations.
"Obviously the coach is trying to win games and I think we can agree on that," he said. "Just human nature, no one agrees on everything."
Krueger lauded Skinner's professionalism as well.
"I feel that Jeff has managed this time period extremely well, very professional," he said. "You need to look at everything I speak about ... If principles are off here and there. Ssometimes they just don't embrace certain things. We are an environment of accountability. You need to earn your place ... The goal is to get to potential."
Krueger also noted that he understood the Skinner decision would be unpopular with the fans but that can't deter him from what he is trying to build.
"In the end, we want our fan base to be happy," he said. "We want them to be proud and we want them to embrace our style, our culture, our way. ... The noise in this decision was clear, but it doesn't allow us to compromise on the process."
When Skinner was a healthy scratch for consecutive road games to start the week, his agent, Don Meehan, called Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams. During a lengthy conversation Wednesday, Meehan expressed his and Skinner’s concerns to Adams, who is in his first season leading the Sabres’ hockey operations department. Meehan declined to reveal the content of the conversation to The Buffalo News. A team spokesman told The News on Thursday night that Adams was not available.
Krueger said Friday that he was not aware that Meehan had spoken to Adams.
Eichel, who didn't take the morning skate due to body maintenance, wasn't able to go after suffering a lower-body injury during the warmup Thursday. Krueger said the Eichel injury was not related to him not skating in the morning and said the injury was a "completely new development. None of us had seen or heard of the situation."
Sabres' lines in practice with Eichel absent:Olofsson-Lazar-ReinhartHall-Staal-CozensRieder-Eakin-OkposoSkinner-Mittelstadt-SheahanFitzgerald (filling in)-Asplund-Thompson— Lance Lysowski (@LLysowski) February 26, 2021
Ullmark left after the first period, also with a lower-body issue.
Dustin Tokarski and Jonas Johansson were the first two goalies on the ice followed by Carter Hutton for Sabres' practice.
