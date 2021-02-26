Jeff Skinner says he doesn't want to be traded; Jack Eichel, Linus Ullmark sidelined

Jeff Skinner was on the ice for practice Friday morning, a day after he was scratched for the third consecutive Sabres game.

Skinner didn’t participate in a morning skate Thursday ahead of Buffalo's game against the New Jersey Devils in KeyBank Center. Skinner, the Sabres’ second-highest paid player with a $9 million annual cap hit, was told to skate with the taxi squad – away from most of the team.

Asked if he'd like to be on a different team with a different coach, Skinner said no, noting that he decided to sign a long-term deal with the Sabres.

"No. I love being a Sabre. I love the city of Buffalo," he said. "I wouldn’t have chosen to stay here if that wasn’t the case. That answer is simple: no."

Skinner said he has spoken to coach Ralph Krueger this week but said he doesn't it’s respectful or professional to reveal the length or details of those conversations.

"Obviously the coach is trying to win games and I think we can agree on that," he said. "Just human nature, no one agrees on everything."

Krueger lauded Skinner's professionalism as well.