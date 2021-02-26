Jeff Skinner says he doesn't want to be traded by Sabres after benching

“Any noise coming from the outside, Kevyn and ownership has been amazing at understanding the space that I need as a head coach to be able to work properly to have the energy I need,” Krueger said when asked about the ramifications of benching a player of Skinner’s status. “So, my answer to you is I didn’t even know that happened, the complaint, until you just told me. But what I do understand is the complexity of this situation for the reasons that you mentioned. I’ve just had nothing but support on the obsession I have in driving in the culture here in Buffalo that gives us a chance not only short- but long-term to be successful.”