Jeff Skinner on the ice for Sabres' practice; Jack Eichel, Linus Ullmark are not
Jeff Skinner on the ice for Sabres' practice; Jack Eichel, Linus Ullmark are not

  • Updated
Sabres Rangers

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner skates with the puck against the New York Rangers during the first period at the KeyBank Center on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. 

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Jeff Skinner was on the ice for practice Friday morning, a day after he was scratched for the third consecutive Sabres game. 

Skinner didn’t participate in a morning skate Thursday ahead of Buffalo's game against the New Jersey Devils in KeyBank Center. Skinner, the Sabres’ second-highest paid player with a $9 million annual cap hit, was told to skate with the taxi squad – away from most of the team.

When Skinner was a healthy scratch for consecutive road games to start the week, his agent, Don Meehan, called Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams. During a lengthy conversation Wednesday, Meehan expressed his and Skinner’s concerns to Adams, who is in his first season leading the Sabres’ hockey operations department. Meehan declined to reveal the content of the conversation to The Buffalo News. A team spokesman told The News on Thursday night that Adams was not available. 

Also Friday, neither Jack Eichel nor Linus Ullmark was on the ice for practice, though neither was expected. 

Eichel, who didn't take the morning skate due to body maintenance, wasn't able to go after suffering a lower-body injury during the warmup Thursday. Krueger said the Eichel injury was not related to him not skating in the morning and said the injury was a "completely new development. None of us had seen or heard of the situation."

Ullmark left after the first period, also with a lower-body issue. 

Dustin Tokarski and Jonas Johansson were the first two goalies on the ice followed by Carter Hutton for Sabres' practice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

