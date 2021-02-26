Jeff Skinner on the ice for Sabres' practice; Jack Eichel, Linus Ullmark are not

Jeff Skinner was on the ice for practice Friday morning, a day after he was scratched for the third consecutive Sabres game.

Skinner didn’t participate in a morning skate Thursday ahead of Buffalo's game against the New Jersey Devils in KeyBank Center. Skinner, the Sabres’ second-highest paid player with a $9 million annual cap hit, was told to skate with the taxi squad – away from most of the team.

When Skinner was a healthy scratch for consecutive road games to start the week, his agent, Don Meehan, called Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams. During a lengthy conversation Wednesday, Meehan expressed his and Skinner’s concerns to Adams, who is in his first season leading the Sabres’ hockey operations department. Meehan declined to reveal the content of the conversation to The Buffalo News. A team spokesman told The News on Thursday night that Adams was not available.

Eichel, who didn't take the morning skate due to body maintenance, wasn't able to go after suffering a lower-body injury during the warmup Thursday. Krueger said the Eichel injury was not related to him not skating in the morning and said the injury was a "completely new development. None of us had seen or heard of the situation."