 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeanneret to work 20 Sabres games, including Thursday's season opener
0 comments
top story

Jeanneret to work 20 Sabres games, including Thursday's season opener

Support this work for $1 a month
Sabres 5, Senators 2 (copy)

Buffalo Sabres play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret in his natural environment

 By Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Buffalo Sabres legendary play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret will call 20 games this season, including the National Hockey League team’s season opener Thursday against the Washington Capitals in what will be his 50th season in the booth.

“I’m ready to roll,” said Jeanneret, 78, whose entire schedule consists of home games at Key Bank Center.

“I’m glad we’re not traveling, but nobody’s traveling,” Jeanneret added. “I had no intention of traveling this season anyway.”

Dan Dunleavy, Jeanneret’s heir apparent, will be the play-by-play announcer of the other 30 games carried by MSG Network, and also will call them from Key Bank Center whether they are home or away. The games all will be simulcast on WGR radio.

NBCSN and NBC have the exclusive rights to six Sabres games in the 56-game schedule, although they could add more and reduce Dunleavy's schedule.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

In recent seasons, Jeanneret and Dunleavy have just about split the schedule. If the Sabres made the playoffs, they will likely split the games that MSG can carry.

Jeanneret said he had “no idea” if this is going to be his last season calling games.

“I would think so, but I’m not going to say one way or another,” he said. “I can’t tell you what I am going to feel like at the end of this season. That’s a question that would be impossible for me to honestly answer.”

Analyst Rob Ray, who has been working at ice level downstairs, will be upstairs this season due to Covid-19 safety precautions.

Brian Duff and Marty Biron will do pre-game and post-game shows from Key Bank Center and road games from the studio at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.

"While the away games will be called from KeyBank Center, we will still have content folks on the road with the team to bring our fans enhanced coverage across all of our social and digital platforms," said Mark Preisler, Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

TV Critic

Alan Pergament has had a variety of roles at The News since 1970, including as a news and sports reporter. He has been the TV columnist since 1982, with more than year off for good behavior. He is a member of the national Television Critics Association.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Arttu Ruotsalainen skates at Sabres training camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News