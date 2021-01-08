Jeanneret to work 20 Sabres games, including Thursday's season opener

Buffalo Sabres legendary play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret will call 20 games this season, including the National Hockey League team’s season opener Thursday against the Washington Capitals in what will be his 50th season in the booth.
“I’m ready to roll,” said Jeanneret, 78, whose entire schedule consists of home games at Key Bank Center.
“I’m glad we’re not traveling, but nobody’s traveling,” Jeanneret added. “I had no intention of traveling this season anyway.”
Dan Dunleavy, Jeanneret’s heir apparent, will be the play-by-play announcer of the other 30 games carried by MSG Network, and also will call them from Key Bank Center whether they are home or away. The games all will be simulcast on WGR radio.
NBCSN and NBC have the exclusive rights to six Sabres games in the 56-game schedule, although they could add more and reduce Dunleavy's schedule.
In recent seasons, Jeanneret and Dunleavy have just about split the schedule. If the Sabres made the playoffs, they will likely split the games that MSG can carry.
Jeanneret doesn’t plan to follow the 74-year-old Emrick out the door if the next National Hockey League season begins in January.
Jeanneret said he had “no idea” if this is going to be his last season calling games.
“I would think so, but I’m not going to say one way or another,” he said. “I can’t tell you what I am going to feel like at the end of this season. That’s a question that would be impossible for me to honestly answer.”
Analyst Rob Ray, who has been working at ice level downstairs, will be upstairs this season due to Covid-19 safety precautions.
Brian Duff and Marty Biron will do pre-game and post-game shows from Key Bank Center and road games from the studio at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park.
"While the away games will be called from KeyBank Center, we will still have content folks on the road with the team to bring our fans enhanced coverage across all of our social and digital platforms," said Mark Preisler, Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president.