Jeanneret to work 20 Sabres games, including Thursday's season opener

Buffalo Sabres legendary play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret will call 20 games this season, including the National Hockey League team’s season opener Thursday against the Washington Capitals in what will be his 50th season in the booth.

“I’m ready to roll,” said Jeanneret, 78, whose entire schedule consists of home games at Key Bank Center.

“I’m glad we’re not traveling, but nobody’s traveling,” Jeanneret added. “I had no intention of traveling this season anyway.”

Dan Dunleavy, Jeanneret’s heir apparent, will be the play-by-play announcer of the other 30 games carried by MSG Network, and also will call them from Key Bank Center whether they are home or away. The games all will be simulcast on WGR radio.

NBCSN and NBC have the exclusive rights to six Sabres games in the 56-game schedule, although they could add more and reduce Dunleavy's schedule.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In recent seasons, Jeanneret and Dunleavy have just about split the schedule. If the Sabres made the playoffs, they will likely split the games that MSG can carry.

Rick Jeanneret lauds retiring Doc Emrick, but says he plans on returning amid NHL uncertainty Jeanneret doesn’t plan to follow the 74-year-old Emrick out the door if the next National Hockey League season begins in January.

Jeanneret said he had “no idea” if this is going to be his last season calling games.