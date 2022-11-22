Jason Pominville, Val James chosen for Rochester Americans' hall of fame

Jason Pominville and Val James will be inducted into the Rochester Americans' hall of fame during a pregame ceremony at Blue Cross Arena on Jan. 27, the club announced Tuesday.

James, the first U.S.-born Black player to reach the NHL when he joined the Sabres in 1982, appeared in parts of five seasons in Rochester. He helped the Amerks to four trips to the Calder Cup playoffs, including the American Hockey League title in 1983.

His most memorable on-ice contribution was his game-winning goal in the deciding game of the Calder Cup finals. He recorded 10 goals and 24 points with 496 penalty minutes during his time in Rochester. In 1987, James became the first Black player of any nationality to skate for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Feared on the ice by opponents for his strength and fighting ability, James endured racial taunts from players and fans throughout his career. Now 65, James appeared in 11 NHL games and spent the bulk of his pro career in the AHL. He retired following the 1987-88 season.

Pominville, who turns 40 next week, appeared in 235 games with the Amerks from 2002 through the NHL lockout in 2004-05. He graduated to Buffalo the following season and helped the Sabres reached back-to-back Eastern Conference finals. In 2004-05, Pominville became the first Amerks player to record consecutive 30-goal seasons since Peter Ciavaglia in 1991-92 and 1992-93.

Pominville went on to play 15 seasons in the NHL, 11 between two stints with the Sabres, and appeared in 1,060 regular-season games before retiring unofficially following the 2018-19 season. He also skated in 81 playoff games between Buffalo and Minnesota.