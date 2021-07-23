Jason Karmanos says Sabres have to be patient, do better job projecting in draft

"I'm not going to pretend that I've got all the answers. I think that would be a presumptuous point of view," Karmanos said. "But I think what people try to do, myself included, is take a very difficult aspect of our business trying to project these very, very young kids into the NHL at some uncertain point in the future. I think there's a tendency sometimes to pick apart these players as we analyze and overanalyze. And, quite frankly, we have to concentrate on the things that we see in these players both as players and as people that we think are special qualities that do project to the National Hockey League."