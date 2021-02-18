Jack Quinn records first point, scores in shootout during pro debut with Amerks

Typically, a prospect under 21 years old drafted out of the Canadian Hockey League is forced to return to their junior team if they do not make the NHL roster. Those leagues have yet to begin their seasons, allowing prospects like Quinn a rare opportunity to get a taste of professional hockey. His first pro game was against a physical Utica team that defeated Rochester in the season opener.

"Jack did a good job," said Amerks coach Seth Appert. "That’s not an easy game to come into. That was a game for men. It was nasty, it was physical. … He did a good job of staying with it. Not getting frustrated when he had shifts where he didn’t touch the puck. He’s used to touching the puck so much and then he executed really well on that power play to do a good job for us there to help us tie that game up."

Quinn skated on a line with veteran forwards Dea and Remi Elie, both of whom have NHL experience. Quinn was also used on the Amerks' power play.

Unsurprisingly, Quinn had a difficult first period. After all, he was facing bigger, strong opposition and this was his first game action since the IIHF World Junior Championship. He won a silver medal with Canada and totaled one goal with four assists for five points in seven games.