Jack Quinn records first point, scores in shootout during pro debut with Amerks

Jack Quinn served two different quarantines across six weeks after arriving in Buffalo for Sabres training camp in early January.
The 19-year-old winger also missed time with a minor injury while on the Sabres' taxi squad during the early portion of this pandemic-shortened season.
Yet, Quinn needed only one professional game to show why the Sabres chose him with the eighth overall pick in the most recent NHL draft.
Regarded as the best goal scorer in his draft class, Quinn showed remarkable vision and skill while playing his first game with the Rochester Americans, a 4-3 shootout win over the Utica Comets on Thursday night in Blue Cross Arena.
"He’s going to be a great player," Amerks forward Jean-Sebastien Dea said of Quinn. "I don’t think he’s going to play here very long. Hopefully he’s going to be in the NHL at one point, but he’s unbelievable. … He’s going to be a great player in this league."
Quinn, the first draft pick of Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams, assisted on Steven Fogarty's power-play goal in the third period and scored in the second shootout round to help the Amerks improve to 3-1.
After recovering from a minor injury suffered last month while on the Sabres' taxi squad, Quinn was assigned to Rochester on Feb. 1. However, he was forced into quarantine the following day, as the Sabres' season was paused in response to a possible Covid-19 outbreak.
Typically, a prospect under 21 years old drafted out of the Canadian Hockey League is forced to return to their junior team if they do not make the NHL roster. Those leagues have yet to begin their seasons, allowing prospects like Quinn a rare opportunity to get a taste of professional hockey. His first pro game was against a physical Utica team that defeated Rochester in the season opener.
"Jack did a good job," said Amerks coach Seth Appert. "That’s not an easy game to come into. That was a game for men. It was nasty, it was physical. … He did a good job of staying with it. Not getting frustrated when he had shifts where he didn’t touch the puck. He’s used to touching the puck so much and then he executed really well on that power play to do a good job for us there to help us tie that game up."
Quinn skated on a line with veteran forwards Dea and Remi Elie, both of whom have NHL experience. Quinn was also used on the Amerks' power play.
Unsurprisingly, Quinn had a difficult first period. After all, he was facing bigger, strong opposition and this was his first game action since the IIHF World Junior Championship. He won a silver medal with Canada and totaled one goal with four assists for five points in seven games.
"It was a bit shaky in the first period," said Quinn. "A bit of a wakeup call for me, not playing in a bit and some big guys out there. I thought I got a lot better as it went on. ... Definitely feel a lot more confident now with one game under the belt."
Though Quinn's shot is the attribute that allowed him to score 52 goals for the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's last year, it was his playmaking ability that led to his first NHL point.
Shadowed by a Utica defender while skating down the right wing, Quinn made a no-look backhanded pass to the blue line, where Oskari Laaksonen fired a shot that was tipped in by Fogarty to tie the score, 3-3, with 5:55 remaining in regulation.
Still tied following the overtime, Quinn did not expect to be chosen for the shootout. After C.J. Smith scored in the first round, Quinn skated out to center ice, carried the puck toward the goal and fooled goalie Jon Gillies with a highlight-reel deke before scoring on the forehand.
"For Jack to handle the moment, the pressure in his first pro game with that type of calmness, I thought said a lot about him," said Appert.
Quinn added: "I think a shootout could be one of my stronger suits. I think goal scoring is something I’m good at, so I was ready to go if I was called upon. I was lucky enough to go."
Quinn and Dylan Cozens had two quarantine for two days upon arriving at Sabres training camp from Edmonton last month. Cozens is further along in his development since he attended training camp in September 2019, but Quinn still impressed Sabres coach Ralph Krueger.
In addition to using his right-handed shot to score in practices, Quinn showed a strong all-around game, particularly when it came to his passing and ability to win puck battles. The next step for Quinn will be gaining the necessary strength to play a full season in the NHL.
For now, he'll continue with the Amerks, who will play at Syracuse on Saturday night.