Jack Quinn joins the Sabres' long injury list as Craig Anderson returns to practice

"He's a young guy, he’ll come back out of this even better," Granato said. "Young guys, when they get time out, they don’t stop improving. It sounds funny, it sounds odd, but it’s much like when he had mono, everyone was worried about how he’s going to come back. Well, he came back even better. They internalize more, they get to step back and soak some things in from a different angle and it does help them."

There were some promising updates for the Sabres, none more suprising than goalie Craig Anderson's participation in practice Friday. Anderson, 40, had not skated for a full practice since he suffered an upper-body injury on a collision with the Sharks' Tomas Hertl in a Nov. 2 game at San Jose. Anderson estimated he'll need five-to-seven practices to be back in game shape, but there was some cautious optimism when he spoke to reporters. The ailment is still bothersome at times and Anderson said he has used his two months of off-ice treatment to development a routine to help him become pain-free.

Anderson had a .921 save percentage and 2.50 goals-against average in six appearances prior to the injury, leading the Sabres to a 4-2 record when in goal. Granato told reporters that when Anderson is ready, he'll resume his role as the club's starting goalie.