Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka using development camp to ready for chance with Sabres

Skating in alone on a breakaway, Jack Quinn dragged the puck to the blade of his stick before snapping a shot that rang off the cross bar and into the net behind fellow Buffalo Sabres prospect Erik Portillo.

The quick, deceptive release on Quinn’s shot, which produced 26 goals in 45 games during a season in which he was named the American Hockey League Rookie of the Year, drew an audible gasp from the crowd Friday in LECOM Harborcenter.

JJ Peterka earned a similar reaction from fellow prospects on the ice by showcasing his remarkable skill with the puck throughout the first 60-minute session on Day 3 of the franchise’s first development camp since 2019.

The Sabres’ top two draft choices from 2020 left fans clamoring for their permanent assignment to Buffalo. The wait might soon be over.

Both wingers will have the opportunity to make the NHL roster when training camp begins in September. General Manager Kevyn Adams has emphasized patience with his burgeoning prospect pipeline, but Quinn and Peterka proved last season in Rochester that they’re likely ready to take their development to the next level.

“You always want to get better every day and, of course, both of our dreams are to play in the National Hockey League,” said Peterka, a second-round draft pick. “So, yeah, I guess it’s a long summer still, and we’ll work out as hard as we can to make the roster.”

Quinn and Peterka, both 20 years old, are among the older, more experienced players at development camp this week. Combined, they’ve appeared in 154 regular-season and playoff games since signing their entry-level contracts with Buffalo, not counting the pro hockey Peterka played in Austria and Germany.

Quinn was on the cusp of making the NHL roster out of training camp last fall but returned to Rochester determined to accomplish what he couldn’t during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. He authored one of the best rookie campaigns the league has seen in some time, totaling 26 goals and 61 points in 45 games during a regular season in which he missed time because of mono and a lower-body injury.

Quinn endured some struggles in the postseason when time and space were difficult to find against physical opponents that tried to hit him every time he touched the puck. He didn’t have a goal on 28 shots and finished with two assists in 10 games. His reliable approach defensively and on the forecheck helped the Amerks win games, and he was on the wrong end of bad puck luck. When the postseason run ended with a triple overtime loss, Rochester coach Seth Appert expressed admiration for how Quinn responded to adversity.

“I think I just got a lot better throughout the year and even from the year before when I struggled a bit in the AHL,” said Quinn, who was drafted eighth overall in 2020. “I just took a lot of steps in my game. I think those were important for my development. I think I’m at a stage where I can hopefully make the jump.”

Peterka’s development tracked differently. He had only four goals in his first 23 games and needed time to learn the importance of playing away from the puck in all three zones. Peterka’s breakout began in January, shortly after his two-game stint with the Sabres, and he finished the regular season with 28 goals among 68 points in 70 games. He was the Amerks’ best player during their run to third round of the Calder Cup Playoffs with seven goals and 12 points in 10 games.

Quinn appeared ready for the NHL when he was with the Sabres for two games and scored his first career goal on a power-play one-timer. Peterka, on the other hand, encountered some issues with decision-making and skated himself into trouble. His skill set is tailor-made for how the game has evolved, though, and he showed in the playoffs that he’s willing to play a physical game to score goals.

Eventually, Peterka became the Amerks’ top penalty-killer after the coaches in Rochester didn’t think he’d ever be trusted to take on such a role.

“I still view him as a unicorn,” Rochester assistant coach Michael Peca, who won two Selke trophies during his 14-year NHL career, said of Peterka. “I can't find anybody I've ever played with or against, even in today's game, that resembles the type of player he can become. ... He has no idea how good he can be yet, which is scary. It's the blend of power and speed and the skill set. His hands and his shot and his ability to play in a physical game. Like, he can play in any environment, and he can dominate in any environment.”

Competition in training camp will be fierce. Though the Sabres let forwards John Hayden and Cody Eakin walk in free agency, winger Vinnie Hinostroza returned on a one-year contract. Quinn and Peterka will have to win spots over an experienced NHL player like Anders Bjork.

One or both will return to the Amerks if there isn’t ice time and opportunity to help them develop in Buffalo. Adams didn’t want to block the prospects by adding more veteran forwards on one-way contracts but ensured there’s depth in case they aren't ready.

Sean Malone, Brett Murray, Arttu Ruotsalainen and Brandon Biro, among others, also will push for spots on the roster.

No one expects Quinn or Peterka to be back in Rochester, though. Barring a difficult training camp, they are positioned to be part of a young core that includes talented centermen Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, Peyton Krebs and Casey Mittelstadt.

“Young players have their ups and downs and everything's got to be earned, but we wanted to make sure that we that we create the right pathway for (Quinn and Peterka), and then we have to make sure that we have the depth around it, too,” Adams said.