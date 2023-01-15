Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka look 'fresh,' effective after sitting twice for Sabres

Jack Quinn didn’t want to watch two games from the press box in KeyBank Center. Neither did fellow rookie JJ Peterka.

Two of the youngest players on the Buffalo Sabres’ roster, Quinn and Peterka didn’t feel exhausted or overwhelmed amid the grind of the 82-game season. Yet they will be the first to concede their play was "slipping" in the days leading up to coach Don Granato’s decision to sit the top prospects for consecutive games last week.

“Just little details that were probably slipping a little bit, so we're going to try to get those back in our game,” Quinn acknowledged following practice Sunday.

There’s no question both looked sharper Saturday in the Sabres’ 5-3 win over the Predators in Nashville. Quinn beat goalie Juuse Saros with a low shot to put Buffalo ahead by two goals 16:49 into the third period and his defensive play, followed by a perfect backhand pass to get the puck up the ice, set up Dylan Cozens’ goal earlier in the game.

Peterka made the brilliant, backhanded pass to Cozens moments before the 21-year-old center scored on Saros with a shot from the slot. Quinn finished with two points and six shot attempts, while Peterka had the assist with two shots on goal and five shot attempts.

The Sabres had 68.42% of the shot attempts in 5-on-5 situations when Quinn, Peterka and Cozens were on the ice, according to Natural Stat Trick. The performance showed that Quinn and Peterka made the most of their time off.

They couldn’t control that their status as waivers-exempt was one of the reasons they sat last week against Seattle and Winnipeg. General Manager Kevyn Adams sent Quinn to Rochester in a paper transaction to create room for a third goalie.

Together, Quinn and Peterka were determined to show they shouldn’t sit another game anytime soon.

“I think that’s what we tried to do (Saturday), just go out there and show that we deserved to be there,” said Peterka. “We tried to help the team win.”

The duo watched both games closely to see how their teammates approached specific situations, particularly on defense. Their line, led by Cozens, had a few rough games prior to lineup change because of an inability to cleanly break the puck out of the defensive zone.

Quinn had zero goals, three assists and only 17 shots on goal in 13 games prior to the move. Peterka, meanwhile, had one goal and two assists with 20 shots on goal.

More than anything, they benefitted from a “mental reset,” said Quinn, but there was a notable difference in what they were able to accomplish against the Predators. Both looked stronger in puck battles and more detailed in their approach defensively. Quinn cleared the puck from in front of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, then lofted a backhand pass through the neutral zone to Peterka on the sequence that led to Cozens’ goal.

“I think that actually would be one thing I learned is you have to be really good defensively if you want to play, and you want to be good offensively because you won't have the puck back,” said Quinn. “I think that's actually part of the reason our game was slipping before we sat out a little bit. We were stuck in the D zone a little bit and not able to get pucks back. Last night, I think were able to cut some plays in the D zone and get some offense out of it. I think that goes a long way.”

They were relentless in all three zones, as illustrated by Quinn’s goal.

They got behind Nashville’s defense to create a 2-on-1 that led to a Saros save on Peterka. Quinn was in position to intercept a weak clearing attempt by Predators defenseman Ryan McDonough, then wisely took advantage of the space in the offensive zone to score on Saros with 3:11 left in regulation to help the Sabres snap a three-game skid.

“They were fresh,” said Granato. “They looked fresh mentally, physically and they were dangerous all night. The Cozens goal, first of all, Quinn made a great defensive play on the goal that Cozens scored. Peterka under pressure slides one to Cozens just barely onside for the breakaway. So, lots of skill, lots of talent. They were fresh today. It was nice to see that. They looked much better after the break.”

Despite the brief dip in their performance in recent weeks, Quinn and Peterka are having strong rookie seasons. Quinn, 21, has seven goals with 19 points and a plus-rating in 34 games, while Peterka, who turned 21 on Saturday, has seven goals and 18 points in 39 games.

Quinn, Peterka and Owen Power are on pace to become the first trio of Sabres rookies to record at least 25 points each in a season since Calle Johansson (42), Ray Sheppard (65) and Pierre Turgeon (42) in 1987-88.

The Sabres are a more dangerous offensive team with Quinn and Peterka in the lineup. What they lack in experience is countered by their skill. They have earned spots on Buffalo’s second power-play unit and they have contributed on the penalty kill. They were part of the cycle that led to Victor Olofsson’s one-timer goal in the second period Saturday, and their line with Cozens has been among the club’s most effective trios this season with 65 high-danger scoring chances at 5-on-5 compared to 40 against.

“It's been good,” Quinn said of his rookie season. “It's been a lot of fun and having a blast every day. I think I've been able to keep getting better as the season's gone on. I think that's important, try to keep going with that trajectory.”

But it’s unclear what’s next for the Sabres in their plan to rotate three goalies during a condensed stretch in the schedule. Center Peyton Krebs was recalled prior to practice Sunday and Luukkonen was returned to Rochester after the 23-year-old goalie started Saturday.

It appears Craig Andreson or Eric Comrie will be in goal when the Sabres host the Florida Panthers on Monday at 1 p.m. It’s unclear who will be involved in the corresponding roster move to recall Luukkonen when it’s time for the 23-year-old to start again. Adams doesn’t want to lose another player on waivers – Casey Fitzgerald was claimed by the Panthers on Wednesday – and the Sabres have only five skaters on their roster who are exempt from waivers: Quinn, Peterka, Krebs, Power and Mattias Samuelsson.

Krebs stabilized the Sabres’ fourth line in recent weeks and neither defenseman is going to sit. Quinn and Peterka, meanwhile, showed again Saturday night that they’re continuing to improve in their first NHL season.

“Nobody’s happy when you’re watching from the press box,” said Peterka. “I think we were kind of like more hungry because we didn’t play and we wanted to be on the ice so bad.”