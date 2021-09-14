Jack Quinn, J-J Peterka among players to watch at Sabres Prospects Challenge

While all involved want to make a strong impression in front of Sabres brass, the stakes are particularly high for five players.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

A 22-year-old goalie drafted in the second round in 2017, Luukkonen spent the early portion of the offseason recovering from an ankle injury suffered in May during his fourth start for the Sabres. His performance in the prospect practices and games won’t weigh heavily in the three-man competition to start in net for Buffalo at the start of the season, but this is an important tune-up before NHL training camp.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen embracing 'opportunity' to earn starting job with Sabres "I think it's a really interesting camp that is coming on and I'm really excited for it," Luukkonen said.

It’s Luukkonen’s first opportunity to show that Adams made the right call to not block the young goalie from making the Sabres’ roster. Remember, Luukkonen showed promised last spring, winning his NHL debut, and recording a .906 save percentage in four appearances. Keep an eye on how Luukkonen handles the prospect games, as the lack of practice time tends to lead to poor defensive-zone coverage for all involved.

J-J Peterka