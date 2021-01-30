Jack Eichel's shootout goal sends Sabres to victory with Sam Reinhart out

Ralph Krueger had seen enough.
With the score tied Saturday afternoon in KeyBank Center, and Tage Thompson unable to use his blend of size and speed to make an impact on the Buffalo Sabres’ top line, Krueger reunited Jack Eichel with Jeff Skinner to try to earn two points against the New Jersey Devils.
Krueger and the Sabres accomplished that goal, as Eichel’s low shot in the first shootout round sent Buffalo to a 4-3 victory over the Devils. The Sabres (4-3-2) have earned points in six of their last seven games, including five straight.
Krueger’s Plan B didn’t lead to the victory, though. Skinner, Eichel and Victor Olofsson skated together for less than four minutes at 5-on-5 because the Sabres’ captain missed more than half of the third period after getting hit in the face with a puck.
Though the roster is unquestionably more talented than a year ago, Krueger is still discovering how to build a lineup that will produce consistently at 5-on-5. The challenge increased in difficulty with the absence of Sam Reinhart, a four-time 20-goal scorer whose 246-game iron-man streak ended because of an upper-body injury.
“Finding people that can go along with Jack is always a challenge because of his level and speed and how he thinks and sees the game,” said Krueger. “With Sam out of the lineup, he’s a difficult player to replace. He’s the twin, really, of Jack since I’ve been here, and we had a few guys chip in like Skinner, Thompson early. They did a good job of filling those shoes because Sam’s shoes are very big to fill.”
Krueger knows Taylor Hall can skate with Eichel. Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner, was on Eichel’s left wing for each of the first eight games this season. However, the Sabres’ offense has failed to produce at even strength and Reinhart’s absence forced Krueger to get creative.
Thompson, who started the season on the top line, did not appear ready for the assignment after he was a healthy scratch in four of the previous five games. The 23-year-old winger was on the ice for a team-low 11:44 on Saturday. Olofsson, meanwhile, began on the left wing and switched to the right side when Skinner was elevated to the line.
The change occurred after an ugly stretch of play spoiled an encouraging start to the second period.
Eric Staal, a 36-year-old center, benefited from Hall’s presence. When two Devils defenders swarmed Hall after he collected a pass near the right wall, he passed to the high slot, where Staal uncorked a shot that went off the post and in for a 1-0 lead at 9:03 into the second period.
Staal has points in four of his last five games, including three goals during that span. He has skated with five different linemates this season, including Hall and Dylan Cozens on Saturday.
“Definitely the confidence is continuing to grow and get better every day within our structure and the type of game that I can play,” said Staal. “I think the body has felt good. I think today was one of the better games I’ve felt, as far as physically goes, but when you’re out there with a guy like Taylor Hall, he draws so much attention to him. He can really drive the puck up the ice and you’ve got to make sure you’re in the right spots and help out as much as you can. … We’ve got some guys on this team that can make plays offensively. Whoever I’m out there with, try to do my best to contribute.”
The Devils answered with defenseman Ty Smith scoring a power-play goal on a shot from the point at 18:35 into the second period. New Jersey then captured its first lead of the game at 1:24 into the third, as Andreas Johnsson’s shot from the left circle went over Linus Ullmark’s glove and into the net.
In past years, an unproductive top line spelled doom for the Sabres. Their offseason additions, though, have been productive when Eichel and company aren’t scoring.
Forty-one seconds following Johnsson’s goal, Sabres winger Tobias Rieder tied the score, 2-2, with a shot from the left circle that beat Devils goalie Scott Wedgewood at the far post. Moments later, Eichel quickly skated to the bench after taking a puck to the face and did not return for 12:56.
With Eichel receiving treatment, Krueger cobbled together a top power-play unit that featured Curtis Lazar, typically a penalty-killer, and Rasmus Ristolainen. A simple approach produced a goal, as Olofsson’s snapshot from the right circle gave the Sabres a 3-2 lead at 10:56 into the third period.
Olofsson, who spent most of last season at left wing, noted that recent lineup juggling has made him comfortable playing either side at 5-on-5.
“I’m kind of used to it now as well,” said Olofsson. “I’ve been going both left and right win here lately. I feel comfortable on both sides. We’ve been changing a lot on the forward lines, so it’s kind of natural right now.”
Eichel returned in time to watch from the bench as the Devils tied the score, 3-3, with Janne Kuokkanen jamming a rebound over the goal line with 5:19 remaining in regulation. Krueger then went back to a top line featuring Skinner, who scored most of his career-high 40 goals in 2018-19 while skating on Eichel’s left wing. The trio produced three shot attempts in 3:42 before overtime.
“It was just something I wanted to look at,” said Krueger of Skinner, who had two shots on goal in 15:05. “I thought Jeff was having a good game and you know we’re quick, even in tie games, at doing things to win. We’re all about trying to get the W no matter what, even in regular time. We don’t sit back and are happy with ties or points that way. … I thought Jeff earned that opportunity.”
The Sabres have scored only four even-strength goals over their past four games and continue to rely heavily on Ullmark, who made 31 saves in regulation and overtime before stopping three shootout breakaways to secure the win. It’s unclear if Reinhart will be available against the Devils on Sunday, but the ugly performance that led to lineup changes did not tarnish the win in Krueger’s eyes.
“Again, we found a way to win and our specialty teams chipped in, but the character, above all, definitely got us this win today,” said Krueger.