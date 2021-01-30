Jack Eichel's shootout goal sends Sabres to victory with Sam Reinhart out

Krueger knows Taylor Hall can skate with Eichel. Hall, a former Hart Trophy winner, was on Eichel’s left wing for each of the first eight games this season. However, the Sabres’ offense has failed to produce at even strength and Reinhart’s absence forced Krueger to get creative.

Thompson, who started the season on the top line, did not appear ready for the assignment after he was a healthy scratch in four of the previous five games. The 23-year-old winger was on the ice for a team-low 11:44 on Saturday. Olofsson, meanwhile, began on the left wing and switched to the right side when Skinner was elevated to the line.

The change occurred after an ugly stretch of play spoiled an encouraging start to the second period.

Eric Staal, a 36-year-old center, benefited from Hall’s presence. When two Devils defenders swarmed Hall after he collected a pass near the right wall, he passed to the high slot, where Staal uncorked a shot that went off the post and in for a 1-0 lead at 9:03 into the second period.

Staal has points in four of his last five games, including three goals during that span. He has skated with five different linemates this season, including Hall and Dylan Cozens on Saturday.