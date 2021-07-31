Jack Eichel's doctor: Disk replacement surgery better for him now and later in life

The Sabres have declined Eichel's request to have the disk replacement and General Manager Kevyn Adams said Thursday that there has been no change in the team's stance. Prusmack said he was sympathetic to the team's position.

"With any teams, they have to mitigate risk for their team. It's a business," he said. "I believe everyone cares for each other. But the sort of glass they look through is a different color than the one I am. Intrinsically, you have a different decision-making process. I obviously can't tell you why or what they're thinking on what they do. I think a cervical fusion is an excellent option. I don't think it is the best option for Jack. Nor do I feel it is for any hockey player, if you ask my opinion."

The Sabres have declined to comment on Eichel the last two days.

Prusmack said the disk replacement has been widely done on athletes such as MMA fighters and rugby players. He said it's also been done on hockey players, although not at the NHL level, and said the Sabres' hesitancy flies in the face of medical improvements.

