Jack Eichel: There's a 'disconnect' with Sabres about recovery from injury

“I've just got to be better. I've got to be a better hockey player. That's what it comes down to. I've got to get healthy and get myself prepared for next year. But got to be better.”

Eichel said he’s had a “few” conversations with General Manager Kevyn Adams since playing his final game of the season on March 7. Those revolved around the decision related to Eichel’s injury. Any player under contract must follow his respective organization’s preferred treatment plan. There is a grievance process for injuries outlined in the collective bargaining agreement in which the player can go to an arbitrator, but it’s not known if Eichel took this route.

“With my injury there’s been a little bit of, I guess, one side, my own camp on one page and the team on another,” said Eichel. “That’s been tough. We’re kind of going back and forth a bit on the best way to go about it, treatment, so there’s been a few conversations but more so just about getting healthy moving forward.”

Eichel also mentioned that he’s trying to put himself in the best position to succeed in the future and understands that his priorities aren’t always going to be aligned with those of the Sabres.