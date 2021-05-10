Jack Eichel: There's a 'disconnect' with Sabres about recovery from injury

Jack Eichel’s end-of-season media availability began like most following another year without playoff hockey in Buffalo.
Eichel, the Sabres’ 24-year-old captain, described to reporters the fact-finding mission that began when he suffered a herniated disk in his neck that eventually cut his season short after only 21 games. He discussed watching his teammates play the final two months of the season without him, including the unprecedented success of goalie Michael Houser.
Then Eichel went into detail about what he described as a “disconnect” with the organization related to his treatment plan. Eichel expressed frustration with the Sabres’ handling of his injury, as he would prefer surgery to allow him to have a full offseason of training. The team, though, chose to have Eichel rehabilitate the injury before deciding if a procedure is the best course of action.
“For sure, I would say I've been a bit upset about the way things have been handled since I've been hurt. I would be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” said Eichel. “So yeah, I think there's been a bit of a disconnect I think from the organization and myself. It's been tough at times.
"But right now for me, I think the most important thing is just trying to get healthy and figure out a way to be available to play hockey next year, where ever that might be.”
Eichel, who is under contract for five more years with an annual salary cap hit of $10 million, did not say if he wants to be part of the organization beyond this summer. He acknowledged that change is inevitable after a 10th consecutive season outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
“I guess we'll see what happens,” he added. “I think there's a lot to that question. I think, the situation I'm in right now, my main and number one focus has been to try to figure out a way to, one, be cleared to play, and two, just try and get myself in as good of condition to be ready to have a good year next year.”
Eichel, drafted second overall by the Sabres in 2015, also provided some context into a few reasons why he totaled only two goals and 16 assists for 18 points. He suffered a fractured rib while performing a shooting drill at LECOM Harborcenter, which caused him to miss the start of training camp in January. Eichel also suffered an abdominal last season that’s lingered. He added that he’s not using these injuries for justification for his performance.
“When I was in the lineup, I definitely didn't contribute and play as well as I needed to play, and as well as this team needed me to play,” said Eichel. “That's just a hard truth. That's what it comes down to. I was not good enough. I can look myself in the mirror and say, `You weren't good enough this year. The times you were in the lineup, you weren't good enough.”
“I've just got to be better. I've got to be a better hockey player. That's what it comes down to. I've got to get healthy and get myself prepared for next year. But got to be better.”
Eichel said he’s had a “few” conversations with General Manager Kevyn Adams since playing his final game of the season on March 7. Those revolved around the decision related to Eichel’s injury. Any player under contract must follow his respective organization’s preferred treatment plan. There is a grievance process for injuries outlined in the collective bargaining agreement in which the player can go to an arbitrator, but it’s not known if Eichel took this route.
“With my injury there’s been a little bit of, I guess, one side, my own camp on one page and the team on another,” said Eichel. “That’s been tough. We’re kind of going back and forth a bit on the best way to go about it, treatment, so there’s been a few conversations but more so just about getting healthy moving forward.”
Eichel also mentioned that he’s trying to put himself in the best position to succeed in the future and understands that his priorities aren’t always going to be aligned with those of the Sabres.
“Listen, my number one interest and my number one goal is Jack Eichel, you know what I mean?,” said Eichel. “You’ve got to look after yourself, you’ve got to look after what you think is best for yourself, and the organization has a similar job to do, but it’s to look after what’s best for the Buffalo Sabres. Yeah, it was tough. I think that there was a little bit of things I guess maybe just haven’t been very black and white, to put it in perspective. I think we’re all trying to educate ourselves on the situation and what would be best moving forward. So I think that, yeah, there’s been some tough conversations, but I’ve got to do what’s best for me, you know what I mean?
I’m only going to play hockey for so long. I’m 24 years old, hopefully I have many more good years in this amazing game left, but I’ve got to take care of myself. I think that it’s been tough at times, but I’ll come out at the other end of it and before I know it, I’ll be back on the ice. I look forward to that.”