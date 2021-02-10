Jack Eichel ready to 'step up' when shorthanded Sabres' schedule resumes

Jack Eichel hasn’t worn the captain’s ‘C’ on his chest since the Sabres played the New Jersey Devils in Buffalo on Jan. 31, a game that featured 23 players that eventually landed on the National Hockey League's Covid-19 protocol list.
Eichel didn’t need the symbolic letter Wednesday to show why he became the youngest captain in Sabres history before the 2018-19 season.
“This is an opportunity, I think, as a leader to step up, and take on a bigger role if we're missing guys,” said Eichel after practice at KeyBank Center. “You never know what's going to happen. So, just want to try and help impact this team as positively as I can and help us win games.”
The comment came after Eichel declined to blame the NHL or New Jersey Devils for a weeklong shutdown that caused six Sabres games to be postponed and landed nine Buffalo players on the Covid-19 protocol list. Coach Ralph Krueger is symptomatic after testing positive for Covid-19.
Eichel expressed concern for his coach and teammates, some of whom are also symptomatic. Since the Sabres’ pause began Feb. 2, the 24-year-old center acknowledged that he can’t help anyone overcome the virus, but he has maintained contact with his teammates.
"It’s something that’s directly affected the entire universe. It’s tough to say and put the blame on someone," said Sabres center Jack Eichel.
It is unclear if Krueger or the nine players will be able to rejoin the Sabres in time for their next scheduled game Monday against the New York Islanders in Buffalo. Assistant coach Steve Smith ran a practice Wednesday that included only 14 skaters and three goalies.
The roster will likely be filled out with call-ups from Rochester, putting the Sabres at a competitive disadvantage in the East Division. Yet, Eichel struck an optimistic tone when describing the challenge ahead after practice Wednesday, the Sabres’ second on-ice session since returning to work.
“We’re just taking it as a great challenge,” Eichel said. “I think that’s the way to look at all the adversity thrown at you this season, whether it’s playing without key players because they’ve been affected by Covid or injuries. … I think that a situation like this has potential to bring us closer together as a group.”
Eichel wasn’t idle while Sabres team facilities were closed. Protocols forced Eichel to quarantine and undergo regular testing, a process that initially led to “anxiety” and “nerves” as he awaited results. But the three-time all-star used the unusual downtime to watch plenty of NHL games, which he described as “awkward,” given that he’s physically able to perform.
The pause also provided Eichel with time to reflect on his own play during the Sabres’ first 10 games. His 10-month offseason was extended a few extra days in January because of an upper-body injury that forced him to miss the start of training camp.
"Right now, the ice is a sanctuary for the Buffalo Sabres. It's a good thing they like it so much, because they're about to see a lot of it," writes Mike Harrington.
Eichel then ramped up to prepare to play heavy minutes alongside former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall on the Sabres’ top line, only to have the season come to an abrupt halt after the second game of a back-to-back against New Jersey on Jan. 31.
Across 10 games, Eichel totaled a team-high 11 assists, including two goals, while averaging 21:22 of ice time. The lack of goal scoring irked Eichel. He’s shooting 5.1% after converting on 15.9% of his shots during a career-best 36 goal season in 2019-20. The play-making ability was still on powerful display. So was his elite on-ice vision and dynamic speed. But a search for answers led Eichel to watch game footage from last season.
Eichel took note of what led to his success, and he compared those tendencies to how he performed during Buffalo’s 4-4-2 start to this season.
“I just want to get back to attacking the game,” Eichel said. “I think I started doing a little bit better those last two games against Jersey. … I'm really excited to get the season going again. I think I'm going to start to take off, hopefully. I think a little bit of a slow start for me. Not really where I want to be. But I feel like I've definitely taken advantage of these two weeks in trying to prepare myself to have a successful next 46 games.”
Eichel was exceptional in the final game before the pause, logging two assists and seven shots on goal in a 5-3 loss. He has only one even-strength goal, but is the catalyst of a power play that entered Wednesday ranked seventh in the NHL. The Sabres will lean on Eichel if their five forwards currently on the Covid-19 protocol list, including Hall, aren’t able to return in time for the next scheduled game.
During a 25-minute news conference Tuesday, Adams fielded questions about the circumstances that led to the Sabres’ temporary shutdown.
Following a sixth postponement in less than two weeks, the Sabres have 46 games to play between Monday and, as of now, their scheduled regular-season finale in Pittsburgh on May 8. The physical and mental grind is exacerbated by the possibility of future Covid-19-related absences or postponements.
Eichel is confronting his greatest challenge yet by rallying his teammates around one common goal: snapping a nine-year playoff drought amid a global pandemic.
“I always feel better the more I'm playing,” Eichel said. “I mean, the more games we play, the more times on the ice, that's when I start to feel my best.”