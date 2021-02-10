Jack Eichel ready to 'step up' when shorthanded Sabres' schedule resumes

Across 10 games, Eichel totaled a team-high 11 assists, including two goals, while averaging 21:22 of ice time. The lack of goal scoring irked Eichel. He’s shooting 5.1% after converting on 15.9% of his shots during a career-best 36 goal season in 2019-20. The play-making ability was still on powerful display. So was his elite on-ice vision and dynamic speed. But a search for answers led Eichel to watch game footage from last season.

Eichel took note of what led to his success, and he compared those tendencies to how he performed during Buffalo’s 4-4-2 start to this season.

“I just want to get back to attacking the game,” Eichel said. “I think I started doing a little bit better those last two games against Jersey. … I'm really excited to get the season going again. I think I'm going to start to take off, hopefully. I think a little bit of a slow start for me. Not really where I want to be. But I feel like I've definitely taken advantage of these two weeks in trying to prepare myself to have a successful next 46 games.”