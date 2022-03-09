Jack Eichel on return to Buffalo: 'No bitterness in me whatsoever'

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Pressed on that point, Eichel said: "Maybe I just disagreed at some points with the way that things were handled. And I took a lot of pride in being the captain. I remember the day I was named captain. That's an incredible honor to be captain of franchise, a professional sports team. I remember calling my dad after and just talking to him and him saying what he thought that meant.

"I think I carried a lot of pride in being the captain, wearing the 'C' here for the organization. Maybe I just disagree with some things that went on through the process. I don't think anybody would be happy with getting the C taken away from them. And I was no different."

Eichel's first game against the Sabres comes here Thursday night. He has three goals and four assists in 10 games with Vegas but the Golden Knights are just 4-5-1 since he made his debut with them Feb. 16.

Eichel admitted walking into the building Wednesday and heading into the visitor's locker room was awkward, and that he's pondered what kind of reaction he might get from the crowd Thursday night.