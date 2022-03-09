Jack Eichel on return to Buffalo: 'No bitterness in me whatsoever'

Jack Eichel took the high road about his time with the Buffalo Sabres when he returned to KeyBank Center on Wednesday.
Speaking in a packed news conference after the Vegas Golden Knights practiced downtown, Eichel was content to let bygones be bygones about his turbulent year with the Sabres that ended with his November trade to Vegas after a protracted squabble with the club over the neck surgery he finally had in November.
"No bitterness. Nope. None whatsoever," Eichel said. "I had a phenomenal time here at Buffalo. Lived out a childhood dream playing my first NHL game. The organization, city was nothing but great to me and my family. So there's no bitterness in me whatsoever."
Eichel did, however, strike a bit of a different tone during an exclusive interview with ESPN that was taped last week in Las Vegas and was released on Wednesday. In that interview, he said he felt the Sabres were "toying" with him when they didn't trade him last summer and complained that the club stripped him of his captaincy in a phone call from General Manager Kevyn Adams that Eichel took in the driveway of his waterfront townhouse.
Still, the Sabres had already received a trade request from their captain and were trying to arrange a deal. And he was not healthy to be at training camp anyway.
Support Local Journalism
Pressed on that point, Eichel said: "Maybe I just disagreed at some points with the way that things were handled. And I took a lot of pride in being the captain. I remember the day I was named captain. That's an incredible honor to be captain of franchise, a professional sports team. I remember calling my dad after and just talking to him and him saying what he thought that meant.
"I think I carried a lot of pride in being the captain, wearing the 'C' here for the organization. Maybe I just disagree with some things that went on through the process. I don't think anybody would be happy with getting the C taken away from them. And I was no different."
Eichel's first game against the Sabres comes here Thursday night. He has three goals and four assists in 10 games with Vegas but the Golden Knights are just 4-5-1 since he made his debut with them Feb. 16.
Eichel admitted walking into the building Wednesday and heading into the visitor's locker room was awkward, and that he's pondered what kind of reaction he might get from the crowd Thursday night.
"Obviously, you have those thoughts. You think about what what sort of reception you're going to get," he said. "But I can't control that. I feel like I gave everything I had while I was here my time in Buffalo, to the organization to the community. I'm at peace with all that. And whatever their reception is, I'll be able to handle it. It's hockey. And when the puck drops, you get a shift under your belt, I think it just becomes a game."
Asked by The News if the "no bitterness" mantra includes Terry and Kim Pegula, Eichel threw an olive branch to the Sabres' owners as well.
"Mr. and Mrs. Pegula were tremendous to me and my family,. They drafted me, they gave me a really nice long term contract," he said. "I had a great relationship with them. Obviously things didn't, I guess, end as good as I would have liked. I don't have any hard feelings towards anyone. ... At the end of the day, it is a business and they stuck by their doctors' opinions and I respect them for that. I hope people can respect me for standing by what I believed in and what I thought was right for myself."