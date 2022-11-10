Jack Eichel on last season's reaction to Buffalo fans: 'Maybe I was a little bit hurt'

It's not Jack Eichel vs. the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night in KeyBank Center. It only feels that way.

The Vegas Golden Knights are 12-2 on the season, 4-0 on their road trip and have won eight straight games – two shy of the franchise record set in April 2021. So they're trying to keep their focus narrow. The circus atmosphere likely to fill the building tonight will make that task difficult.

"Same mentality every game, just want to try and compete and help our team win tonight," Eichel insisted after today's morning skate. "It's a big game. It's been a long road trip. We've done some good things and just want to finish off on the right foot. (Last year's trade) is all in the past now. I'm sure all the guys in that locker room moved on, same for me. I'm just trying to focus on the present and where we are now. Don't try and look back too much."

Of course, Eichel had no choice to look back today when asked about his postgame comments in March about the reception he received from Buffalo fans, who booed him every time he touched the puck during the Sabres' 3-1 victory.

"They were great to me while I was here. I think the only thing that I would say is maybe it was a little bit surprised (at the booing)," Eichel said. "I don't know why. I probably shouldn't have been ... I'm just like anyone else. I'm a human being and it was emotional for me like it was probably for them and maybe I was a little bit hurt. And that's probably why I said things I said but listen, that's all in the past now.

"I'm not gonna sit here and say I wish I didn't say it. I just don't think there's enough time for that. What happened happened. It's in the past. I'm trying to just focus on the present. We have a big game tonight. So that's what I'm worried about."

Tonight's game will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu. Buffalo's Eric Comrie is expected to be in goal against Vegas' Logan Thompson as the Sabres try to snap their three-game losing streak. Eichel leads Vegas with 15 points (six goals, nine assists). He has a six-game point streak with three goals and four assists in that span.

"The other stuff, I can't control," Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said when asked about how the Knights will deal with the atmosphere. "Hopefully Jack's able to block it out if there is outside noise. I think he's got a great support system here with his teammates that are all pulling for him and so I think he'll be fine. At the end of the day, hopefully he just focuses on playing his best hockey and helping us win."

Eichel said he took some teammates to Gabriel's Gate for chicken wings for lunch on Wednesday because it was too far to go to East Aurora to Bar-Bill. He spent the evening visiting with former teammate Kyle Okposo and his family. As for the game, Eichel said it will probably be easier than the one in March, now that he knows what to expect from Buffalo fans.

"Just try and play my game as much as possible," he said. "(The Sabres) have a lot of good players over there. Gotta be able to compete here tonight. They're gonna compete, it's gonna be a good crowd and just getting ready to go."

Perhaps Eichel could thrive in the villain role? He rolled his eyes and chuckled at the thought when presented to him.

"I don't know," he said. "I'm just worried about the game."

