Jack Eichel is Sabres' nominee for NHL's leadership, humanitarian award

A perceived disconnect between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres did not prevent the 24-year-old captain from being the franchise's choice for the National Hockey League's top leadership award.

Eichel was announced Tuesday as the Sabres' nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which, according to an NHL news release, is presented annually to "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”

Each NHL team nominated a player for the award. The winner will be chosen by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.

The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice. Former Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly was the St. Louis Blues' nominee.

On the ice, Eichel's third season as team captain went awry. He endured multiple injuries, beginning with an abdominal issue that he suffered in 2019-20. Eichel then broke a rib in a preseason on-ice drill at LECOM Harborcenter and missed two games in February with a sprained ankle.