Jack Eichel is Sabres' nominee for NHL's leadership, humanitarian award

A perceived disconnect between Jack Eichel and the Buffalo Sabres did not prevent the 24-year-old captain from being the franchise's choice for the National Hockey League's top leadership award.
Eichel was announced Tuesday as the Sabres' nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which, according to an NHL news release, is presented annually to "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”
Each NHL team nominated a player for the award. The winner will be chosen by NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly.
The first-place finisher will receive a $25,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of his choice. The two runners-up each will receive a $5,000 donation to benefit a charity or charities of their choice. Former Sabres center Ryan O'Reilly was the St. Louis Blues' nominee.
On the ice, Eichel's third season as team captain went awry. He endured multiple injuries, beginning with an abdominal issue that he suffered in 2019-20. Eichel then broke a rib in a preseason on-ice drill at LECOM Harborcenter and missed two games in February with a sprained ankle.
Finally, Eichel's season was cut short at 21 games because of a herniated disk in his neck. Drafted second overall in 2015, Eichel finished with two goals and 16 assists for eight points. He scored 20-plus goals in each of his first five seasons, capped by a career-high 36 in 2019-20.
Eichel has continued his work in the Buffalo community, most recently gifting flowers to nurses at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for Nurses Day. Last April, Eichel donated 5,000 personal protective equipment masks for Western New York health care workers on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is Eichel's third consecutive year as the Sabres' nominee. In the past, Eichel has donated a KeyBank Center suite at every Sabres home game to local charitable organizations, and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Roswell Park through his involvement in the Bald for Bucks campaign.
Following another season outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eichel expressed his frustration with the Sabres by saying there is a "disconnect" over the treatment for his neck injury.
"I would be lying to say that things have moved smoothly since my injury,” said Eichel.
General Manager Kevyn Adams later clarified that Eichel prefers to have a surgery that's never been performed on an NHL player, while the Sabres' doctors prescribed a 12-week period of conservative treatment.