 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jack Eichel in danger of another playoff miss as Golden Knights collapse in shootout loss to Sharks

  • Updated
  • 0
Sharks Golden Knights Hockey

Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates around San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) during overtime Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Las Vegas. San Jose won the game, 5-4, in a shootout after Meier scored the tying goal with 0.9 seconds left in the third period.

 John Locher/Associated Press
Support this work for $1 a month

Jack Eichel assumed he was making his first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season when he was traded by the Sabres to Vegas in November. So did pretty much the entire hockey world.

But after a stunning shootout loss to San Jose late Sunday night in T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights are on the verge of missing the postseason for the first time in their five-year history. Eichel's career hit the 400-game mark earlier this month against Arizona and it looks like this will be the former Buffalo captain's seventh straight season out of the playoffs.

The benefit to the Sabres, of course, is that they hold Vegas' first-round pick at the July draft in Montreal and it could land at No. 16 (the pick is top-10 protected and would slide to 2023 if Vegas is a winner in the May 10 draft lottery). When the trade was made, it was reasonable to think a long playoff run for the Golden Knights would leave the Sabres a pick in the high 20s or even low 30s.

Vegas lost Sunday's game, 5-4, as San Jose rookie Thomas Bordeleau – a college teammate of Owen Power at Michigan in just his fifth NHL game – scored the only goal in the shootout. But the contest was notable for Vegas blowing a 4-2 lead in the final three minutes of regulation, capped by Timo Meier's tying goal with 0.9 seconds left in regulation.

People are also reading…

Nashville leads the Western Conference wild-card standings with 94 points, Dallas has 93 and Vegas has 90. Each team has three games left. Vegas' games are all on the road, starting with Tuesday's showdown at Dallas, and the Golden Knights probably need to win them all to have any chance. A regulation loss to the Stars on Tuesday will officially eliminate Vegas, and the Stars have a schedule advantage anyway as their final two games are against Arizona and Anaheim.

Eichel has 12 goals, nine assists and 21 points in 31 games for Vegas this season. But he has no points in the last four games, and did not have a shot on goal in regulation Sunday. He has five shots on goal combined over the last three games. Eichel played 23:12 Sunday with two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating. He was also one of three Vegas players stopped in the shootout by San Jose goalie James Reimer.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park after his exit from the Sabres

How the 'Jack Eichel effect' continues at Roswell Park after his exit from the Sabres

Eichel isn’t sure how fans will respond when he takes the ice against the Sabres in Buffalo on Thursday night. The nature of his exit didn’t sit well with some who thought he would revive the downtrodden club. But Eichel will have a sizable contingent of supporters from Roswell Park, including staff and former patients whom he met through his years in Buffalo.

Jack Eichel on return to Buffalo: 'No bitterness in me whatsoever'

Jack Eichel on return to Buffalo: 'No bitterness in me whatsoever'

Speaking in a packed news conference after the Vegas Golden Knights practiced downtown, Eichel was content to let bygones be bygones about his turbulent year with the Sabres that ended with his November trade to Vegas after a protracted squabble with the club over the neck surgery he finally had in November.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: County Legislature begins mulling Bills stadium deal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News