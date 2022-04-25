Jack Eichel in danger of another playoff miss as Golden Knights collapse in shootout loss to Sharks

Jack Eichel assumed he was making his first trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season when he was traded by the Sabres to Vegas in November. So did pretty much the entire hockey world.

But after a stunning shootout loss to San Jose late Sunday night in T-Mobile Arena, the Golden Knights are on the verge of missing the postseason for the first time in their five-year history. Eichel's career hit the 400-game mark earlier this month against Arizona and it looks like this will be the former Buffalo captain's seventh straight season out of the playoffs.

The benefit to the Sabres, of course, is that they hold Vegas' first-round pick at the July draft in Montreal and it could land at No. 16 (the pick is top-10 protected and would slide to 2023 if Vegas is a winner in the May 10 draft lottery). When the trade was made, it was reasonable to think a long playoff run for the Golden Knights would leave the Sabres a pick in the high 20s or even low 30s.

Vegas lost Sunday's game, 5-4, as San Jose rookie Thomas Bordeleau – a college teammate of Owen Power at Michigan in just his fifth NHL game – scored the only goal in the shootout. But the contest was notable for Vegas blowing a 4-2 lead in the final three minutes of regulation, capped by Timo Meier's tying goal with 0.9 seconds left in regulation.

TIMOOOO TIME ⏰💪Timo scores with 0.9 remaining to send it to OT pic.twitter.com/PrlzwMMYxL — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) April 25, 2022

Nashville leads the Western Conference wild-card standings with 94 points, Dallas has 93 and Vegas has 90. Each team has three games left. Vegas' games are all on the road, starting with Tuesday's showdown at Dallas, and the Golden Knights probably need to win them all to have any chance. A regulation loss to the Stars on Tuesday will officially eliminate Vegas, and the Stars have a schedule advantage anyway as their final two games are against Arizona and Anaheim.

Eichel has 12 goals, nine assists and 21 points in 31 games for Vegas this season. But he has no points in the last four games, and did not have a shot on goal in regulation Sunday. He has five shots on goal combined over the last three games. Eichel played 23:12 Sunday with two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating. He was also one of three Vegas players stopped in the shootout by San Jose goalie James Reimer.

