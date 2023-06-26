Former Sabres captain Jack Eichel had the Stanley Cup championship logo tattooed to his left thigh, according to photos posted on social media by Revolt Tattoos in Las Vegas.

Eichel's Vegas Golden Knights teammates Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez were with him when he got the tattoo. It's unclear from the photos whether Theodore and Martinez got similar tattoos.

Eichel had three assists in a 9-3 win in Game 5 to cap his inaugural postseason with an NHL-high 26 points, serving as the Knights’ offensive catalyst.

“Lifelong dream,” Eichel said afterward. “To get your hands on (the Cup) … sometimes, you never know if it’s going to happen.”