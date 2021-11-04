Jack Eichel confirms he requested trade from Sabres in 2020

“I was hearing a lot of things that we were going to try to do a rebuild, so I went to the team and just said I wasn’t really happy with the idea of that,” recalled Eichel. “And if that’s the route they wanted to take that maybe it would be better to move me and use me as sort of a jump start in getting some picks, prospects, whatever you want to say, and start your rebuild if that’s the case. Obviously, that didn’t go over well. I’m a competitor. I want to win. We obviously hadn’t won and, like I said, this is a business. This is pretty apparent to me after the last eight months and I looked at that as a decision I was making strictly because I thought that was the best business decision for me as a hockey player. That didn’t go over well, but then throughout the offseason, I give Kevyn Adams a lot of credit. He went out, he signed Taylor, he made some trades. It seemed like we were in a better position to be competitive and that excited me again. Obviously, we went into the season in January, and we didn’t have nearly the year we wanted as a group.