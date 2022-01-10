It's time: Jack Quinn aims to add thunder to Sabres' lineup in debut vs. Lightning

"This is an opportunity for us, a window of opportunity that we have to put him in the lineup on Dylan Cozens' line," Granato said. "Two young, exciting guys, offensively gifted guys that you can put together, so I'm excited for all of that. It's the right time to get him his first game."

Cozens waxed poetic Monday about Quinn's quick shot release and his accuracy, as well as his hockey IQ. Centers, of course, love to have snipers on their wings to feed. As an organization, the Sabres have been struck by the maturity to Quinn's game and his approach. When he was sent to the AHL in September, he told Granato and Adams he had not accomplished enough there last year and wanted to dominate before graduating to the NHL. He went and did just that.

"Jack has qualities that 30-year-old guys don't have," Granato said. "He has a sense of what's going on that you wish some of your older players had. He just has that feel. And that's why he's been able to accelerate his progress and development."