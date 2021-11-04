It's official: Sabres trade injured center Jack Eichel to Vegas for haul of players, draft picks

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.
The disconnect is officially a permanent separation.
The selection of the 18-year-old from Boston University with the No. 2 pick in the NHL draft was supposed to mark the end of the suffering, the key moment in a rebuild to bring the Sabres back to prominence. It didn't happen.
Jack Eichel, the disgruntled 25-year-old star center whose desire to undergo surgery on a herniated disk in his neck was blocked by the Sabres on the advice of team doctors, was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday in a franchise-altering move that will bring winger Alex Tuch, center Peyton Krebs, a 2022 first-round draft choice and a 2023 second-round draft choice to Buffalo.
Additionally, the Sabres sent a 2023 third-round pick to Vegas to complete the trade. Buffalo owns three selections in the first round of the 2022 draft, although the Vegas pick is top 10 protected. Salary wasn't retained in the trade.
Tuch, a 25-year-old Syracuse native, is expected to be out until January after undergoing surgery on his shoulder in July, but he's recorded two seasons of 18-plus goals in the NHL. Krebs, a 2019 first-round draft choice, has appeared in 13 NHL games with Vegas and impressed in the American Hockey League last season.
Stripped of the captaincy prior to the start of training camp in September, Eichel exits the Sabres having experienced zero playoff games in six seasons since he was drafted second overall in 2015. Individually, Eichel emerged as one of the top forwards in the National Hockey League by scoring a career-high 36 goals during the shortened 2019-20 season.
He'll undergo artificial disk replacement in the coming weeks and is projected to be ready to return to the ice sometime in March, a timeline that will prevent him from competing for the United States in the Winter Olympics.
Eichel, who termed his disagreement with the team as a "disconnect," has four years remaining on a contract that carries a $10 million annual cap hit. His no-movement clause begins in July, which would have allowed Eichel to nix any trade.
Yet, Eichel’s legacy in Buffalo will be remembered more for the way he exited rather than his on-ice heroics. Eichel's final season, his third after signing an eight-year, $80 million contract with Buffalo in October 2017, included only two goals and 18 points in 21 games.
He suffered a broken rib in the days leading up to training camp, a sprained ankle that caused him to miss two games in February and endured a lingering abdominal injury that bothered Eichel since the prior season.
Finally, there was the neck ailment that ended his season on March 7, a devastating blow for the club amid what became a franchise-record 18-game winless streak and the final death nail in a 10th consecutive season outside the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
In the end, the Sabres chose to part ways with Eichel rather than concede to his request to have an artifical disk replacement, a surgery that's yielded positive results in professional athletes, including UFC fighter Chris Weidman, but has never been done on an NHL player.
Eichel is the third former franchise cornerstone to be traded by the Sabres since the end of the 2020-21 season, joining forward Sam Reinhart, who was drafted second overall in 2014, and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.
The relationship between the Sabres and Eichel eroded gradually until it fractured beyond repair. Eichel grew tired of the continued losing and lack of progress in Buffalo.
Eichel’s first significant expression of frustration came in May 2020 after the Sabres missed the NHL’s 25-team return-to-play format by only 0.07 percentage points, as the three-time all-star told reporters: “Listen, I’m fed up with the losing. It’s been a tough couple months. It’s been a tough five years. I’m a competitor. I want to win every time I go on the ice. I want to win the Stanley Cup every time I start a season.”
Three weeks later, owners Terry and Kim Pegula fired General Manager Jason Botterill, along with 21 other hockey operations employees.
Botterill was replaced by Kevyn Adams, a former NHL player and assistant coach who has spent the bulk of his post-playing career working for the Pegulas at LECOM Harborcenter. Adams worked in lockstep with then-coach Ralph Krueger to build a roster that could contend in 2020-21, adding Stanley Cup-winning center Eric Staal and former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall.
Trade rumors involving Eichel surfaced last fall, as the New York Rangers inqured about his availability following a 2019-20 season in which he totaled a career-high 36 goals and finished eighth in voting for the Hart Trophy. At the time, Adams insisted he had no desire to trade Eichel.
Eichel cracked a rib during a shooting drill at LECOM Harborcenter prior to training camp in December 2020, and the Sabres’ revamped roster faltered following a Covid-19 outbreak in February that sent nine players to the league’s protocol list.
Eichel had zero goals over his final 13 games, and he shot a career-low 3.3% – for perspective, he converted 15.9% of his shots during his 36-goal 2019-20 season – while consistently generating quality chances for a team that could not score enough goals.
Krueger was fired in response to a 12th consecutive loss on March 17. Krueger and Eichel developed a close relationship, and the next coach would be Eichel’s fourth since arriving in Buffalo.
Don Granato took over for Krueger in an interim capacity and coaxed more out of the Sabres’ struggling offense, but the club finished last in the NHL for the fourth time in eight years.
A brightened outlook wasn’t enough to convince Eichel to have team doctors decide his fate.
Eichel obtained a second opinion on his herniated disk in March and this is where he discovered the alternative to anterior cervical discectomy with fusion, a procedure that typically requires a six-month recovery and, according to Eichel's surgeon, Dr. Chad J. Prusmack, during an intreview on Sportsnet's 31 Thoughts podcast, would carry a 25% chance of the need for more surgery after 10 years and future surgeries later in life.
When the Sabres did not defer to Eichel, he went public with his displeasure in May, telling reporters during an end-of-season interview: “Listen, my number one interest and my number one goal is Jack Eichel, you know what I mean? You’ve got to look after yourself, you’ve got to look after what you think is best for yourself, and the organization has a similar job to do, but it’s to look after what’s best for the Buffalo Sabres."
The public back-and-forth between both sides continued for almost four months, until Eichel fired his agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, in August. Eichel replaced them with Pat Brisson, who also represents Sabres No. 1 draft choice Owen Power.
Tuch is under contract through 2025-26 with a $4.75 million cap hit. He totaled 18 goals and 33 points in 55 games last season. Tuch also has 33 points in 66 playoff games, a key cog in Vegas' unprecedented ascent.
Krebs, 20, dropped to 17th in the 2019 because of a knee injury. He returned in 2019-20 and has 43 points in 24 games with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League. Krebs could immediately draw into the Sabres' lineup.
The trade ends a saga unlike any in NHL history and continues the rebuild in Buffalo, as the Sabres are ushering in a new era led by a young core that includes Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt.