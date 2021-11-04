It's official: Sabres trade injured center Jack Eichel to Vegas for haul of players, draft picks

When the Sabres did not defer to Eichel, he went public with his displeasure in May, telling reporters during an end-of-season interview: “Listen, my number one interest and my number one goal is Jack Eichel, you know what I mean? You’ve got to look after yourself, you’ve got to look after what you think is best for yourself, and the organization has a similar job to do, but it’s to look after what’s best for the Buffalo Sabres."

The public back-and-forth between both sides continued for almost four months, until Eichel fired his agents, Peter Fish and Peter Donatelli, in August. Eichel replaced them with Pat Brisson, who also represents Sabres No. 1 draft choice Owen Power.

Tuch is under contract through 2025-26 with a $4.75 million cap hit. He totaled 18 goals and 33 points in 55 games last season. Tuch also has 33 points in 66 playoff games, a key cog in Vegas' unprecedented ascent.

Krebs, 20, dropped to 17th in the 2019 because of a knee injury. He returned in 2019-20 and has 43 points in 24 games with Winnipeg of the Western Hockey League. Krebs could immediately draw into the Sabres' lineup.

The trade ends a saga unlike any in NHL history and continues the rebuild in Buffalo, as the Sabres are ushering in a new era led by a young core that includes Rasmus Dahlin, Dylan Cozens and Casey Mittelstadt.

