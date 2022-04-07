It's official: Sabres' playoff drought hits 11 seasons, sets NHL record

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Buffalo Sabres now stand alone in the NHL record books. And not in a place they want to be.

After a surprising 5-2-1 October start, any thoughts the Sabres had about being an upstart playoff contender this season were put to rest as injuries and Covid absences conspired to leave them with a combined 5-15-4 record in November and December.

So the Sabres have known for months they were again going to miss the postseason, and the inevitable became official late Wednesday night as the Washington Capitals held off the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4-3, to eliminate Buffalo from the Eastern Conference wild-card race.

The Washington win means the Sabres have set the NHL record for consecutive non-playoff season at 11, breaking the mark of 10 set by the Florida Panthers in 2012 and equaled by the Edmonton Oilers in 2017. The Sabres have 11 games left in this season, and start a four-game road trip Thursday night in PNC Arena against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Sabres' last playoff series was their seven-game defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2011, which came two months after Terry Pegula purchased the team from Tom Golisano. The last game in that series was on April 26, 2011 – and Friday will mark 4,000 days since that 5-2 defeat.

At 11 years, the Sabres are tied with NFL's New York Jets for the third-longest playoff drought in the four major sports. MLB's Seattle Mariners lead the way at 20 years, since losing to the New York Yankees in the 2001 American League Championship Series.

The Mariners are followed by the NBA's Sacramento Kings (2006). Then come the Jets, Sabres and Philadelphia Phillies, who have missed for 10 straight years. The Phoenix Suns were also on the list at 10 until they came off it last June by going all the way to the NBA Finals before losing to Milwaukee.

The Sabres, however, hope their strong late-season play portends a playoff push next season. Buffalo enters Thursday's rematch with the Hurricanes 10-4-3 since March 1 -- and its .676 points percentage over that stretch is fifth in the East and eighth in the NHL.

After the Sabres, the NHL team with the next-longest playoff drought is Detroit. The Red Wings will be out of the playoffs for the sixth year in a row -- after appearing for 25 straight seasons from 1991-2016.

Oddly enough, 11 years is also the Sabres' record for most consecutive postseason appearances as Buffalo made the playoffs every year from the 1974-75 season through 1984-85. The '74-75 team lost to Philadelphia in six games in the Stanley Cup final.

The Sabres stand third among current NHL teams for longest drought between victories in a postseason series. Buffalo has not won a series in 15 years, since its six-game victory over the New York Rangers in the 2007 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Florida is at 24 seasons, dating to its upset of Pittsburgh in the 1996 Eastern Conference final, and Toronto is at 16 seasons since beating Ottawa in the 2004 East quarterfinals. The Panthers and Leafs, however, are both having 100-point seasons and have designs on ending those runs this spring, which could leave the Sabres No. 1 in that dubious category as well.

