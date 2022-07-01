It's not just Bobby Bonilla Day. Happy Christian Ehrhoff Day, Sabres fans

“The fact that he quite frankly doesn’t want to be here makes it easy,” then-GM Tim Murray told The News at the time of the buyout. “I’ve said at the start that if you don’t want to be here we’ll make it happen. He’s made, I believe, $22 million in three years and feels that we’re not going in the right direction, but he really hasn’t had much part in the direction the team has gone. So time to move on.”

He had 16 goals and 87 points in 192 games in three seasons with Buffalo.

After helping Germany win an Olympic silver medal and reaching the playoffs in the German elite league in 2018, Ehrhoff announced his retirement that March at age 35.

Bonilla, 59, is paid $1,193,248.20 from the New York Mets every July 1 from 2011 to 2035. Thirteen years and more than $15.5 million remain in payments, though Bonilla has not played for the Mets since 1999.