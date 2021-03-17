'It's been a tough day': Ralph Krueger fired as Sabres' coach

When asked about Adams’ comment afterward, Krueger said: “My reaction is we have a game here in an hour and a half, and that I am completely, wholly focusing on doing what I do every day here and that’s getting up in the morning, meeting with my coaches, looking at what we can improve on, what we want to take with us and the lineup we have and the growth. Anything beyond that right now would be a waste of focus and energy. The team needs me to be a 100 percent present and that’s what I am here, right now.”

The Sabres have since lost seven consecutive games, including once in a shootout, while being outscored 32-12. In addition to the Covid-19 pause, the team has lost several important players to injury, including Jack Eichel, Dylan Cozens, Jake McCabe, Linus Ullmark and Zemgus Girgensons.

Yet, in the end, Adams did not see enough progress and decided to make the change, despite the possible challenges that lie ahead for Granato.