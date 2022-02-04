It's been a tough climb to All-Star for Rasmus Dahlin after being a No. 1 overall pick

LAS VEGAS – The label is hard to overcome. It's your instant identity in the NHL, but it can also be your burden.

Rasmus Dahlin knows both feelings. Being the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft brought him fame before he ever stepped on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres. But there have been many nights – even some this year – where it came with a heavy price.

Now Dahlin has moved to a new stage of his career. He's an All-Star at age 21, no insignificant point, and will represent the Atlantic Division in Saturday's 3-on-3 tournament in T-Mobile Arena.

The last two months have featured some of the best hockey of Dahlin's four seasons, and it has come after one of his worst moments. That was Nov. 29 in KeyBank Center against the Seattle Kraken, where disastrous turnovers by Dahlin led to two short-handed goals in an ugly 7-4 loss.

Dahlin let it be known that night that, um, stuff happens in games. But then he made sure to do something about it.