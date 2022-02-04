It's been a tough climb to All-Star for Rasmus Dahlin after being a No. 1 overall pick

LAS VEGAS – The label is hard to overcome. It's your instant identity in the NHL, but it can also be your burden.
Rasmus Dahlin knows both feelings. Being the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL Draft brought him fame before he ever stepped on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres. But there have been many nights – even some this year – where it came with a heavy price.
Now Dahlin has moved to a new stage of his career. He's an All-Star at age 21, no insignificant point, and will represent the Atlantic Division in Saturday's 3-on-3 tournament in T-Mobile Arena.
The last two months have featured some of the best hockey of Dahlin's four seasons, and it has come after one of his worst moments. That was Nov. 29 in KeyBank Center against the Seattle Kraken, where disastrous turnovers by Dahlin led to two short-handed goals in an ugly 7-4 loss.
Dahlin let it be known that night that, um, stuff happens in games. But then he made sure to do something about it.
"After the second Seattle game, I kind of looked at myself in the mirror," Dahlin said when asked about it by The Buffalo News during All-Star Media Day on nFriday in the Waldorf Astoria hotel. "And I really realized what I had to do. I'm on a run right right now. But there's a long, long way left and I want to get even better."
Since that night, Dahlin has played more than 24 minutes in 13 games. He's gotten more confident with the puck, more assured with his breakout passes, more able to deftly handle pressure in his defensive zone. He's on pace for a career high 52 points and could become the first Buffalo defenseman with 15 goals in a season since Alexei Zhitnik in 1998. He's also the first Buffalo blueliner selected for the All-Star festivities since Brian Campbell in 2008.
"We've got two 'D' for the Atlantic (Division), but it's no big deal, we've got two Swedes back there," joked former Norris Trophy winner Victor Hedman of Tampa Bay. "It's fun to follow his process. He's taken big steps this year, I think, playing big minutes in Buffalo in all situations. He's going to keep developing and keep blossoming. He's very deserving to be here."
Dahlin admitted Friday that the hype around his selection at No. 1 on that scorching hot day in Dallas in 2018 had weighed on him at times during the Sabres' struggles the last three years.
"For sure, it was difficult," he said. "Coming into the league and having a lot of expectations, you're a defenseman and it's a hard position. You can't just play offense. You have to play defense. And I realized that and I really worked on my defense, which took a little bit of my offense away. It's been hard, but challenging, and it's been fun. It's still challenging. You have to keep on working hard every day."
"That's just experience, right?" said Colorado forward Nazem Kadri, who faced Dahlin Sunday night in Denver and regularly when he played with Toronto. "I think the more you play in the league, the more you start to understand what you're capable of and how comfortable you can be. You mature as a person and a player. I've been through that before, too, and it takes time. I think he's made some great strides, big improvement. Obviously a great fluid skater, so he's doing well."
Toronto's Auston Matthews (No. 1 in 2016 in Buffalo) and New Jersey's Jack Hughes (No. 1 in 2019 in Vancouver) are also here and know what Dahlin is feeling.
"Everybody's journey is different," said Matthews, who is tied for third in the NHL at the break with 29 goals. "Not every journey is going to be the same. Some guys maybe kind of figure out later, some guys figure out early on. (Dahlin and Hughes) are obviously really good players and they're a lot of fun to watch. ... They're very talented. Eventually, you kind of figure that all out. It's the NHL. It's not easy, but they're really smart. They're having great years and they just continue to get better."
Hughes has 27 points in 28 games this season after missing time with a shoulder injury, but is playing on a team that also has the No. 1 choice from 2017 (Nico Hischier), so he hasn't had to bear that mantle alone.
"It's something that's going to stick with you your whole career where you're labeled as that guy, but it's special," Hughes said. "It's still something that's pretty special, to me. There's only one kid a year that's first overall. That's awesome.
"But it's my third year now. I'm in my first All-Star game, but I think I've moved away from that and just working on my game and trying to become a star in the league."
Dahlin was trying not to become star-crossed Friday. He looked around the ballroom and NHL scoring leader Jonathan Huberdeau of Florida was two tables down from him. Stanley Cup champions Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Steven Stamkos of Tampa Bay were on an opposite wall. Minnesota scoring sensation and reigning Calder Trophy winner Karill Kaprizov was across the room.
"I want to see everything, take it all in and just enjoy it," Dahlin said. "I want to see what I can do with all these great guys, and, but most of all, just enjoy it."
Dahlin admitted that what will become the Sabres' 11th straight non-playoff season has been frustrating, at times, but has more promise attached to it than previous years.
And what's a big reason why? Another No. 1 overall pick is coming in Michigan defenseman Owen Power.
"It's young team, we have (lost) a lot of games close. We are right there," Dahlin said. "But we have a lot to to learn, too, and things will get better. You can see just how the guys have developed. You see all these young guys having a lot of confidence playing with the puck. ... It takes time, but same with a team thing. You've got to trust the process and we've got to believe in ourselves. And I know we will be a good team in this league."