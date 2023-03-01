It was 2020, just a few weeks before the pandemic hit, that former general manager Jason Botterill reminded us that the first step to contention for the Buffalo Sabres would be to have "meaningful games in March."

Then the Sabres went 0-4 on a Western road trip when they were six points out of a playoff spot and March was already rendered meaningless before the season was cut short. The season's penultimate month hasn't meant a whole lot to the Sabres for more than a decade, save for the 2014 and 2015 tank runs.

Sabres Notebook: Newcomer Riley Stillman hopes to inject 'old-school grit' when he enters lineup "I'm excited to come to a group that's young and coming in the right direction in the hunt for a playoff spot," Stillman said Wednesday during his introductory session with reporters in KeyBank Center.

That all changes now. Welcome to March, 2023.

And for the first time since an ill-fated run in 2012, welcome to a playoff race.

The Sabres' game Thursday night in TD Garden against the Boston Bruins is the first of 15 games in March – and 11 are against teams currently in a playoff position. Buffalo is not in one, but still remains in a good spot.

The New York Islanders are the top wild card team in the East with 70 points, and Pittsburgh is second with 69. Buffalo has 66, plus one game in hand over the Penguins and a whopping five in hand over the Islanders.

"It's definitely exciting. That's the best way to put it," said winger Zemgus Girgensons, whose Buffalo career began 602 games and 9 1/2 years ago and has never included a shred of playoff contention. "We're in it, and just coming and playing the games knowing that they matter is a great feeling."

The Sabres returned to practice Wednesday trying to wipe out the memory of the home clunker against Columbus the night before, a 5-3 defeat against the NHL's worst team that continued their bizarre run of poor home games.

Mike Harrington: Once again, it feels like any place but home for the Sabres "The numbers are confounding: The Sabres are 12-16-2 at home, and only Philadelphia (11-15-3) is worse in the East. Buffalo is 19-8-2 on the road, and only Boston and New Jersey have more wins in the league," writes Mike Harrington.

It was a wasted two points in advance of a brutal run of games. Thursday night in Boston. Home games here Saturday (Tampa Bay) and Monday (Edmonton). A trip to Long Island on Tuesday. Home games March 9 (Dallas) and March 11 (New York Rangers). And a three-game road trip that opens March 13 at Toronto and goes to Washington March 15.

Whew.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

"These guys need to gain experience. And this is the first time a meaningful game in March is the first experience of that," coach Don Granato said. "You do not learn to swim without getting wet. It's impossible. So that's the situation we're into."

Granato said that even though the Sabres are the NHL's youngest team, they've earned being in the seven-team race for the two spots through their play to date.

"We are absolutely going after the playoffs, and we feel we are capable of getting a playoff spot," the coach said. "The tricky part is there's lots of teams capable of getting a playoff spot. So that's what the competition is about.

"What can't be lost is that this is an immense opportunity to deal with the expectations of that, with the youngest team in the league. ... We have all these young players that had something slip through their fingers. And that's gained experience."

The Bruins are at 99 points and poised to become the NHL's first team to 100 this season. They're 24-2-3 at home, but one of the five losses was their 4-3 overtime defeat on New Year's Eve at the hands of the Sabres on Alex Tuch's goal.

The Sabres are 19-8-2 on the road, and entered Wednesday's play third in the NHL in wins and tied with Los Angeles for fourth in points away from home (40). The Sabres are 9-1-2 in their last 12 road games and have won four straight.

"I felt Columbus came out and had a greater intent on the pucks to make a play to get to the net right away and we had that when we went into Boston," Granato said. "I thought our intent was great. Our intention upon winning the battle. It was more will, as opposed to skill."

Observations: Sabres unable to complete comeback in 5-3 loss to last-place Blue Jackets A lackluster performance in the second period Tuesday, from turnovers to the defensive mishaps, was too much for the Buffalo Sabres to overcome in a 5-3 loss to the NHL's last-place Columbus Blue Jackets.

"It gets talked about so much how young a team we are, but this is really, really good for everybody," said rookie goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, expected to get the call in Boston after earning the win in the first trip. "For me to be in this situation that everything matters, and you have to prepare yourself for bringing your 'A' game, every game, is a really cool situation to be in."

The Sabres' young players hope this is the kind of spot they're in every year. Girgensons knows you can't take it for granted. He's waited a long time for this.

"It would mean everything," said Girgensons, taken with one of Buffalo's two first-round picks in 2012. "The ultimate goal is to win the Stanley Cup, but first you've got to make the playoffs. That's always been the goal, and I've always believed in that happening here. Stay the course and be ready."

"You have played yourself in a position that you're able to compete for the spot in the playoffs, you don't want let it go through your fingers," Luukkonen said. "It's a really big thing for everybody, and especially for the older guys here for how much we respect them and how helpful they have been to us. We're going to do the most to help them get there."