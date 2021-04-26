It's a work in progress, but Sabres finally seeing results on power play

Lots of chances and finally some measure of success.
That's the latest rundown on the Buffalo Sabres' power play, which has been a major talking point of the season, both pro and con. It was sizzling over the first 17 games, then slumped and went into a complete nose dive when Jack Eichel exited the lineup. But now that his team's 5-on-5 approach has become more consistent, interim coach Don Granato has been pushing for better results with the man advantage.
The Sabres still need to shoot pucks more, but at least the ones they are firing are starting to find the net.
When Victor Olofsson scored in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers, it gave Buffalo a power-play goal for the fourth time in six games. The Sabres are 5 for 23 in that stretch, a far cry from the 3-for-52 disaster of the previous 26 games. They scored on the power play in only three of those contests and won only five.
"We're just shooting the puck a little bit more and winning pucks back," Olofsson said after Sunday's game. "We're not scoring on the first opportunity, it's kind of the second and third shot. That's what we have to do. Keep shooting, retrieve the puck after that and shoot it back."
The Sabres were off Monday and have their final meeting of the season with the Rangers on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden. Rookie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is expected to get his second NHL start in goal.
Granato was the assistant in charge of the power play when Ralph Krueger was the head coach, and the Sabres led the league at a 34.5% clip through the first 17 games. They entered Monday's action 13th overall at 20.8%.
Granato doesn't want his power-play units to get jittery. He wants more shots, but they have to be good ones, too.
"You saw our power play with success earlier in the year when we had more patience than the penalty kill and we put the penalty kill in situations where they got impatient," Granato said after Sunday's game. "They felt they had to cover more ice and then we executed in and attacked at the right point. We've lost that. ... I don't want to say just shoot for the complete fact of shooting because you're going to have to get that puck back. It's more than just shooting. Yes, I would like more shots, but tactically."
The two recent games when they were shut out with the man-advantage cost the Sabres in last week's losses to Boston. They went 0 for 11 in those contests, including an 0 for 6 showing in a 2-0 loss April 20 that included a wipeout on a 6-on-3 chance late in the game.
But one definite bright light to those numbers is the number of opportunities the team is getting. Under Granato, there is much more of an offensive bent to the team's style, and players are moving their feet to draw opponents into more penalties.
In fact, since April 8, the Sabres lead the NHL in power-play chances over an 11-game span with 37. The problem is that they have only six goals, a 16.2% rate that leaves them 20th during that span.
Granato keeps tweaking things. Dylan Cozens is on the top unit now, and Olofsson, who should have been paying rent for hanging out so much in the right circle looking for one-timers the last two seasons, is starting to move around more. His goal Sunday came from the middle of the ice off a Sam Reinhart feed.
The final weeks of the season have been about looking at prospects, and the Sabres have gone with a kiddie corps on defense – with an average age of 22.7 years.
Olofsson initially got a clean one-timer from his normal spot on a Casey Mittelstadt feed, but Igor Shesterkin made the save. Instead of staying put in the circle, Olofsson pursued the puck and helped the Sabres keep it in the zone. He circled to the middle while Mittelstadt filled his spot, and Reinhart found Olofsson for the slapshot from the slot for his 13th goal of the season.
Granato said he felt the Sabres' power play had become too formulaic, with players heading to predetermined spots no matter how plays developed. That's easy to defend. More movement and flow, as Olofsson showed on his goal, can help.
"It's a challenge on the power play when you go right to your position and you go to set up before your break pressure and put the penalty kill back in their positions," Granato said. "We encourage them to set up where you're at. Read a play and react to a play. We're trying to move toward that direction as opposed to guys moving robotically to their setup."
Olofsson had 11 power-play goals last season, a number that's down to seven this year. Especially with Eichel out, teams have keyed on Olofsson's one-timers as the main focus when defending the Sabres.
"A lot of teams are putting one guy kind of close to me and I don't get as many one timers from my usual spot," Olofsson said. "You have to find some other looks. Today was kind of a broken play and I think their guy lost his place and it opened up a lot of ice in the middle. Definitely, I'm trying to find some other looks other than just staying in that circle."