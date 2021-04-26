It's a work in progress, but Sabres finally seeing results on power play

Lots of chances and finally some measure of success.

That's the latest rundown on the Buffalo Sabres' power play, which has been a major talking point of the season, both pro and con. It was sizzling over the first 17 games, then slumped and went into a complete nose dive when Jack Eichel exited the lineup. But now that his team's 5-on-5 approach has become more consistent, interim coach Don Granato has been pushing for better results with the man advantage.

The Sabres still need to shoot pucks more, but at least the ones they are firing are starting to find the net.

When Victor Olofsson scored in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the New York Rangers, it gave Buffalo a power-play goal for the fourth time in six games. The Sabres are 5 for 23 in that stretch, a far cry from the 3-for-52 disaster of the previous 26 games. They scored on the power play in only three of those contests and won only five.

"We're just shooting the puck a little bit more and winning pucks back," Olofsson said after Sunday's game. "We're not scoring on the first opportunity, it's kind of the second and third shot. That's what we have to do. Keep shooting, retrieve the puck after that and shoot it back."