It's a quiet summer for Sabres defenseman Owen Power ahead of his first NHL training camp

Save for the week he was skating at Sabres development camp last month, it's been a mostly quiet summer for Owen Power. An unusually long one, too. That's close to changing.

The opening of the rookie defenseman's first NHL training camp in just over three weeks will get quite a hype machine revved up, as Power is expected to be in the thick of the battle for the Calder Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

Mike Harrington: Sabres' trip to Sahlen Field provides a preview of a fan base looking forward It was an hour before a Bisons game and an hour after a Bills preseason game, but all the ruckus was because the Sabres were in the house. And when the team aired a clip of veteran Kyle Okposo speaking to players at development camp last month, his message was clear: People can't wait for hockey season.

There will be no shortage of candidates joining Power from the 2021 draft class, including former University of Michigan teammates Matty Beniers (Seattle) and Kent Johnson (Columbus), and Anaheim's Mason McTavish. And the star-studded top four of last month's draft in Montreal – Montreal's Juraj Slavkofsky, New Jersey's Simon Nemec, Arizona's Logan Cooley and Seattle's Shane Wright – figure to be in the mix as well.

The Sabres have had only three Calder winners in their history, the last being Tyler Myers in 2010. Gilbert Perreault (1971) and Tom Barrasso (1984) also have won the award.

"I just don't look too much at what expectations other people put on me, I think I'm someone who puts high expectations on myself," Power said recently in a chat with The News while attending the Bisons' "Hockey Night" at Sahlen Field. "But at the same time, I don't get caught up in that stuff. I just try to control what I can control and stick to the process."

Power would have been at the top of the Calder list anyway on the basis of his showings in college and international play. But his eight games at the end of last season with the Sabres made it plainly obvious why he was taken No. 1 overall nearly 14 months ago.

Power had his first two NHL goals, added an assist and compiled a plus-3 rating for Buffalo. His poise on the blueline and calm demeanor with the puck were apparent as he averaged 22:05 per game of ice time and a Corsi For rating of 56.9%.

That performance gave Sabres fans plenty of food for thought. So did the 6-foot-6 Power's stint in development camp, when he towered over many of the Sabres' prospects. Power has continued to skate for several weeks but this is a summer without prep work for Hockey Canada for the World Juniors or an early return to school at Michigan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"It's definitely different. A lot less going on and it's also a bit of a longer summer, too," he said. "I'd already be back (at Michigan) right now. So it's been nice to just kind of take a break and just be at home and relax."

Power declined comment on the coaching change at Michigan, where Mel Pearson's contract was not renewed earlier this month in the wake of multiple allegations of a toxic environment within the program. Assistant Brandon Naurato was promoted to interim head coach.

But as for the Sabres, Power said he enjoyed the fan support the team got in April and was surprised by the turnout for an autograph signing at the ballpark.

"You could tell the fans are excited here. It's exciting for us also," he said.

Power said he has mostly stayed around his home in Mississauga, Ont., this summer, although he did find some excitement in June while attending a Blue Jays game in Toronto.

It came when a Danny Jansen home run ball careened to Power as he was sitting in the left-field seats at Rogers Centre. Holding a bag of popcorn, Power stood up to corral the ball but was unable to make the play.

Tired: Danny DimesWired: Danny Dingers pic.twitter.com/nXg9WhI3UL — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 2, 2022

"I was getting back into my seat, I heard the crack of the bat and I just didn't really think of it," Power said sheepishly. "I thought, 'There's no way it's coming towards me.' And then I saw everyone in my section kind of stand up with their arms out. So I looked up trying to find it. And sure enough, it's kind of right to me. Too bad I couldn't get a catch on it."

Power said he got plenty of texts on his phone for the misplay.

"Quite a few people saw it," he said. "It was funny."

Did...Did Owen Power just catch that Danny Jansen Home Run?? pic.twitter.com/40cpdUGhdR — Highpress Hockey (@Highpresshockey) June 2, 2022