It's a mixed bag for former Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe with Blackhawks

McCabe is a Wisconsin native who rooted for the Blackhawks growing up and spent the last five offseasons living here. His in-laws live in Chicago, and his family is just a few hours away, no small point when you consider his daughter will be 2 next month and his wife, Gaby, gave birth to a son in December.

"Family-wise, it's been great. Obviously the hockey side of things hasn't been been the best unfortunately," McCabe said. "But with two kids, we have lots of help. My in-laws here. My family only a five-hour drive. It's been busy but it's been fun and that's nice to have."

Ah, the hockey part.

The Blackhawks were winless in their first six games and started the season 1-9-2, ending any thoughts of playoffs before Thanksgiving. They entered Monday 23-23-8 since but still 18 points off the Western Conference cut line.

It has been a crazy season as coach Jeremy Colliton was fired. GM Stan Bowman was one of several dismissals in the wake of the allegations revealed in the Kyle Beach sexual assault scandal. Interim coach Derek King may not get the job on a permanent basis now that Davidson has been named the full-time GM.